Dundee Kiltwalk to return in 2022 after two-year absence

By Matteo Bell
November 2 2021, 11.26am Updated: November 2 2021, 2.36pm
Participants in the Dundee Kiltwalk
Kiltwalkers will be able to take part in person in 2022.

The Dundee Kiltwalk is set to return in 2022 as charity fundraisers get the chance to stretch their legs alongside others for the first time since 2019.

The event, which is held in cities across Scotland, has taken place virtually the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those who took part this year still managed to raise a record £8.4 million for 1,270 Scottish charities.

But organisers have now confirmed that the in-person Kiltwalk events will return in 2022.

People taking part in the Dundee Kiltwalk in 2019
Participants of the 2019 Kiltwalk arriving in Monifieth.

The Dundee event – which normally involves a walk from St Andrews to Monifieth, across the Tay Road Bridge – will take place on August 21, but people can also take part in a virtual walk over the weekend of October 7 to 9.

Participants will be able to fundraise for charities of their own choosing, with The Hunter Foundation topping up any donations by 50%.

Organisers ‘excited’ for return

Paul Cooney, CEO of the Kiltwalk, said: “After a challenging 18 months, we are excited to confirm the Kiltwalk will be a physical event all across Scotland once again.

“There is nothing like gathering together as a community, so we want our Kiltwalk Heroes to get a wee bit of tartan on and stride out for the charities closest to their hearts.

Kiltwalk participants on the Tay Road Bridge
Kiltwalkers going across the Tay Road Bridge.

“This is more great news after a record fundraising year and we’d like to thank all of our walkers, volunteers, supporters and sponsors for continuing to raise funds for those most in need at a time when they need our help most.”

Registration for the 2022 Dundee Kiltwalk will open in the coming weeks.

