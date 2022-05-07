Nature Watch: Garden surprises carry underlying warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature Watch: Garden surprises carry underlying warning

By Keith Broomfield
May 7 2022, 8.00am
Tree bumblebee
Tree bumblebee

I always enjoy sitting in the garden in spring because wildlife soon becomes habituated to my presence, enabling the close and easy observation of a diverse array of creatures.

The most recent contemplative session was particularly productive because I glimpsed three species which would not have occurred in the garden only 20 or so years ago.

The first was a tree bumblebee, which buzzed low over the garden lawn.

It is a distinctive bee – with a furry warm-brown back and a black abdomen, tipped with white.

A coloniser from the Continent, the first tree bumblebees were recorded in England in 2001 and by 2012 they had reached Scotland.

Now, they are common in east central Scotland, spreading up into Aberdeenshire and along the Moray coast.

Boost to numbers

It is thought they pose no threat to existing native bumblebees, with their presence helping to boost numbers of dwindling and valuable pollinators.

Tree bumblebees nested in a crevice in my neighbour’s garage last year.

She was understandably anxious about the nest, but I soon put her mind at rest, for they are not aggressive bees and have a short season, with the nests usually falling quiet by July when the cycle of life has been completed.

Not long after my tree bumblebee sighting, a comma butterfly flickered past on orange-flashed wings.

It settled on the grass and pulled together its scalloped wings into an upright position, transforming its appearance so that it resembled a well-camouflaged dark, crinkled leaf.

Camera in hand, I rose cautiously from my seat to try and snap some photographs, but this comma had razor-sharp senses, and quickly took to the air and breezily fluttered over the garden fence.

New arrivals

Commas are new arrivals to Scotland, and I spotted my first one in the garden about four years ago.

They have since become annual visitors, although are never as frequent as red admirals or small tortoiseshells.

Once common in England and Wales, commas previously suffered major declines and became restricted in their range.

Comma

However, in more recent times they have spread their wings once more.

I had only just sat back down after my failed photo attempt when the song of a nuthatch pierced the air, a wonderful flowing repertoire of ringing and whistling notes.

The nuthatch is slightly larger than a great tit and is similar in appearance to a small dumpy woodpecker.

Like the tree bumblebee and comma, nuthatches have only recently colonised Scotland from England in the last few decades.

I scrutinised the trees that fringed the garden and soon glimpsed this grey and buff-plumaged bird as it crawled along a branch.

Nuthatch

On observing it, I wondered what other new creatures would brighten-up my garden if one were to fast-forward 20 years.

Nature never stands still, but it is nonetheless worrying if the main driver for such change is human-induced climate change.

Although many of these new arrivals are benign in their impact and are welcome, they do carry a powerful warning about the impact our activities have upon our precious environment.

