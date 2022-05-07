Scott McMann discusses secret to shocking Rangers as Dundee United defender eyes unlikely Ibrox hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott McMann discusses secret to shocking Rangers as Dundee United defender eyes unlikely Ibrox hat-trick

By Alan Temple
May 7 2022, 8.00am
Looking for victory: McMann
Scott McMann’s last victory at Ibrox came with Premiership survival on the line.

Now, the Dundee United defender hopes to repeat the feat as European football beckons.

McMann, 25, was part of the Hamilton side which claimed a stunning 1-0 triumph in Govan on March 4, 2020.

That proved to be Rangers’ final home match before football was halted due to the Covid pandemic. It also remains the last team any side other than Celtic has beaten the Gers on their own patch in the Premiership.

“I remember it well,” smiled McMann. “It was when Chipper [Brian Rice] was Hamilton manager, just before football shut down due to the pandemic.

“We were second-bottom of the table and beat Rangers at Ibrox. Then we beat Kilmarnock at home. After that, the league got scrapped — so it was those two results that kept us up.

Hamilton celebrate their triumph at Ibrox

“It was the year Hearts went down and we needed those results. But Rangers have very rarely lost at Ibrox since then!

“We just need to focus on what we’re doing at the minute. We got a good result against Motherwell and are in a brilliant position in the European hunt.

The chance to get into Europe with United was something I thought about before coming here. It’s a massive club with a great history, and that’s what drew me to the club.”

Siegrist the key?

McMann actually boasts two Ibrox victories on his CV, having seen off the Gers 2-0 back in 2017. Goals from Darren Lyons and David Templeton did the damage on that occasion.

Which begs the question: what’s the secret to winning in the blue side of Glasgow?

“Our goalkeeper — on both occasions,” laughs McMann.

McMann frustrates Ianis Hagi

“For the first win, it was Luke Southwood, who is now at Reading. Gary Woods was in goal for the second one.

“You need to ride your luck at times if you are going to get a result at Ibrox. I remember in one of the games they had a few good chances, hit the post and the bar.

Benji [Siegrist] was excellent at the weekend against Motherwell. He had a couple of brilliant saves that kept us in it. I’m sure we will need him at some point on Sunday — and we know we can rely on him to make big saves.”

McMann adds: “To be fair, I’ve had a few scuddings at Ibrox as well! There was the game that finished 8-0 [November 2020].

“There were 20 or 30 fans waiting for us back at the ground, saying some unsavoury things. To be fair, that’s to be expected when you get beat 8-0!”

Ibrox hangover?

Rangers host United in the afterglow of a momentous night at Ibrox, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men seeing off RB Leipzig to reach the Europa League final.

With that Seville showpiece and a Scottish Cup final against Hearts on the horizon, it would be fair to say that Sunday’s visit of United — with the Premiership effectively Celtic’s — may not sit atop of the club’s agenda.

But McMann is loath to rely upon either fatigue or a lack of focus.

“They played in Europe and then went to Motherwell and played well,” recalled McMann. “It’s never easy going to Ibrox with the players they’ve got and the way they’re playing.”

