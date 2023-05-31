Dundee FC Dundee boss Tony Docherty: I’ve got ‘right tools’ to succeed at Dens Park The new Dark Blues manager is getting stuck into the job after his unveiling on Monday. By George Cran May 31 2023, 12.00pm Share Dundee boss Tony Docherty: I’ve got ‘right tools’ to succeed at Dens Park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4437676/dundee-tony-docherty-tools-succeed/ Copy Link 1 comment Tony Docherty met the media on Monday at his unveiling. Image; Craig Williamson/SNS [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation