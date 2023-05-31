Best restaurants in St Andrews: 8 dining experiences you must try

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When dining out in Fife, you will be spoilt for choice. That’s because there are no fewer than EIGHT dining options in St Andrews that are affiliated to the same five-star resort. All will appeal to foodies from Fife and beyond.

Whether it is a casual dining experience you are after or you want to celebrate a special occasion in style, there is one resort that can offer all this, and more. That resort is The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa.

Did you know that The Old Course Hotel has eight bars and restaurants in total? Four of them are on-site and four are located a short walk or drive from the hotel’s front gates.

Let’s explore all EIGHT of the dining options* at this five-star resort in St Andrews.

1. Road Hole Bar

In the Road Hole Bar, there are a tasty selection of sandwiches, mains (including a Scotch Beef Burger or Batter Haddock), sides and desserts on offer. There are also more than 300 whiskies to try.

The Road Hole Bar also boasts a cocktail menu specifically created for the hotel by the head barman.

2. Road Hole Restaurant

This AA 3-rosette restaurant is The Old Course Hotel’s fine dining experience. A 3-rosette classifies an “outstanding restaurant” one that is said to “achieve standards that demand recognition well beyond their local area”.

As you dine on the very best Scottish seafood and grills, you can admire the views out over the world-famous Old Course and West Sands Beach, which featured in the 1980s film, Chariots of Fire.

There are not many restaurants that benefit from views like this, and it makes the most of it with floor-to-ceiling windows along one wall.

As well as a selection of meats and fish, the Road Hole Restaurant also has vegetarian options. Tempted by the delicious wild garlic and potato terrine with confit leek roulade, leek ask, tarragon vinaigrette, whey sauce and chive oil?

3. Afternoon Tea in The Conservatory

Afternoon Tea at the Old Course Hotel is truly an experience to be savoured. Served in the Conservatory, there is no better place to soak up the luxurious atmosphere during this five-star afternoon tea experience.

As you can take in the beautiful setting and unrivalled views across the Old Course, tuck into a selection of sandwiches and pastries. There are also scones, cakes and a wide selection of loose-leaf teas. And, if you are feeling extra indulgent, perhaps order a glass champagne (or two).

Some spring treats that you can expect from Afternoon Tea at The Old Course include rhubarb and ginger entremets, milk chocolate and apricot roulades, lemon and elderflower tarts, and white chocolate and pistachio savarins.

Afternoon Tea is £36 per person for Classic Afternoon Tea. It’s £50 per person for Champagne Afternoon Tea, or £56 per person for the resort’s Rosé Afternoon Tea. Children’s Afternoon Tea is also available for £18.

4. Swilcan Loft

The Swilcan Loft brasserie is also located on the fourth floor of the hotel, next to the Road Hole Restaurant. This has a more relaxed vibe but feels just as special. Like its neighbouring Road Hole, Swilcan Loft (which has its own glass lift that takes you to lower floors) is a stylish dining experience with some of the best views. Its floor-to-ceiling windows boast views of the 17th hole of the world-famous golf course outside, and, as the restaurant name suggests, the Swilcan Bridge.

Swilcan Loft has recently launched a new menu. The popular dishes, like Haggis Scotch Egg, Shepherds Pie (made with slow-cooked lamb shoulder) and Nasi Goreng remain. These dishes have been boosted by the newly introduced Spicy Basil Chicken with Kala Chana Chaat. This comes highly recommended by restaurant manager Peter Walters.

Once you have indulged in the mouth-watering mains, leave room because you will be torn by the nostalgic selection of desserts that include Knickerbocker Glory and Baked Alaska.

Interestingly, all the food served at Swilcan Loft comes from the same kitchen serving the three-rosette fine dining restaurant, The Road Hole Restaurant.

If you like to photograph your cocktail before sipping it, then consider ordering the Instagrammable black cocktail, Midnight Skies.

Or, if you would like to opt for a tipple with a Scottish twist, then the Copper Bru (made with Bourbon and Irn Bru) is the most patriotic on the menu!

5. Kohler Waters Spa Café

Before or after you indulge in a treatment at Kohler Waters Spa (such as the hydrafacial, read more about this amazing experience), try the Spa Café which is also located on the ground floor of the hotel. This is a delightful place to relax that caters for the more health conscious among us.

The food is beautifully presented, tasty and nutritious. So, whether you are visiting the spa and want to dine in your robe or just want to stop by for a lovely lunch, you can.

6. Jigger Inn

Dubbed the “world’s most famous 19th hole”, The Jigger Inn is synonymous with golf. Located in the eye-catching white house outside the hotel, and sitting on the edge of the golf course, The Jigger Inn is a popular place for visitors and locals alike.

Inside you will be amazed at the collection of golfing memorabilia. Grab your table and enjoy home-cooked food and a superb selection of Scottish beers, including the pub’s own Jigger Ale, exclusive to The Jigger Inn. In winter, why not relax in front of its crackling open-hearth fires?

Interestingly, The Jigger Inn building was the stationmaster’s home when a railway ran along the golf course (just outside the hotel) in the 1800s.

7. Hams Hame Pub & Grill

A short walk from the front of The Old Course Hotel lies Ham’s Hame Pub & Grill. It’s located underneath the second-most-famous building on the golf course, the Hamilton Grand.

You will often see Hamilton Grand (now a development of luxury apartments) in the background of TV coverage during golf championships at the famous course. That’s because it is located at the 18th green of the Old Course.

Hams Hame (which takes its name from Hamilton’s Home) in the basement has a relaxed pub vibe. It serves a selection of pub classics that showcase the best Scottish ingredients. It’s popular for watching sport too.

So, whether you have been out of the course or the beach, this cosy pub is the place to head to next!

8. The Duke’s Clubhouse

A little further from The Old Course Hotel, but close enough at just a 5-10-minute drive away, is the award-winning Duke’s Clubhouse. This dining option is ideal for those who wish to eat off-site and would like to enjoy a more relaxed and informal setting.

Like its sister restaurants, The Duke’s Clubhouse boasts amazing views across the St Andrews coastline. It also sits on a golf course, The Dukes, which is owned by The Old Course Hotel. And, if you are hotel guest, ask the concierge to organise your free shuttle service from the hotel.

*Please note: all of the above dining options are open to non-hotel guests too. So, if you are not staying, you can still enjoy one of the dining experiences at this five-star resort.

*Please note: all of the above dining options are open to non-hotel guests too. So, if you are not staying, you can still enjoy one of the dining experiences at this five-star resort.