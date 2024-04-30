Cupra reveals updated Formentor and Leon models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupra reveals updated Formentor and Leon models

By Press Association
The Cupra Formentor receives fresh design update with a new petrol engine available. (Credit: Cupra Media UK)
Cupra has revealed updated versions of its Formentor SUV, and Leon hatchback and Sportstourer estate models.

The cars get new exterior styling details, which include the Cupra logo appearing on the bonnets, triangular LED matrix headlights, LED rear lights that incorporate an illuminated Cupra logo.

Inside, the Formentor and Leon receive higher quality materials, a redesigned centre console, an improved virtual cockpit for the driver and a larger 12.9-inch infotainment screen. A new 12-speaker audio system developed in collaboration with Sennheiser mobility is also a standard feature.

Cupra has added a new powertrain to the Formentor and Leon Sportstourer – a 2.0-litre petrol engine that develops 328bhp and sends its power to all four wheels with torque splitter technology. These models also come with greater stopping power thanks to standard Akebono brakes.

The Leon gets new triangular LED matrix headlights. (Credit: Cupra Media UK)

There is also a new plug-in hybrid variant that gives 268bhp and can go 62 miles on electric power alone. It’s capable of 50kW DC fast charging, but charging times have not been released yet.

Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra said: “The Cupra Formentor and Leon have both been a driving force in the brand’s success as it expands its footprint around the world. It’s an approach that has been incredibly successful with close to 600,000 cars delivered since the brand’s launch in 2018.”

Both cars get higher quality materials inside with a redesigned centre console. (Cupra Media UK)

He added: “The new Cupra Formentor and Leon are pure design obsession. Two models built to provoke strong emotions and that strengthen the extraordinary bond with our tribe. Two models that represent what that small group of believers envisaged Cupra could be just a few years away.”

Prices are yet to be announced for both cars, but an on sale date is expected in the Autumn.