Rangers’ Ross McCausland to continue ‘fearless’ approach in season finale

By Press Association
Ross McCausland has had an impressive campaign (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers winger Ross McCausland vowed to continues his “fearless” approach during the season finale after his youthful approach served him well so far.

The 20-year-old was this week named on the PFA Scotland SPFL Young Player of the Year shortlist after a breakthrough campaign that has seen him play 33 times for Rangers and make his Northern Ireland debut.

“It’s an honour to get the nomination,” he said. “I have had a very hectic season, it’s been non-stop.

“I think I have dealt well with it. I have been chucked into some massive games.

“It has all come at me so fast I almost haven’t had the chance to think about it which sometimes can be better, because you are going out and playing and ultimately you are fearless because you are not thinking about it.

“The manager told me to keep being direct in my play and being fearless, so that is something I have continued to do.

“When you are young, you maybe go through a stage in the game where it’s all upwards and then you get to a point where you are not judged as a young player any more.

“So as a young player, if you are playing, all you can be is fearless and bring loads of energy to the game.”

McCausland won his first piece of silverware after starting in the League Cup final win over Aberdeen in December.

He also impressed at Hampden in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Hearts and is determined to play his part as Rangers challenge Celtic for league and cup glory.

“Not just as a young player, just as a footballer in general, you need to have belief in yourself,” he said.

“I have taken all my belief into these last few games and hopefully I play a part in making a big impact in the games.”