Face it: This spa in St Andrews offers “best facial” you will ever have

When The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa announced it was introducing the new hydrafacial treatment, The Courier’s Laura Coventry booked in to its Kohler Waters Spa in St Andrews. Here’s what happened…

When it first launched, the hydrafacial was described as a “miracle skin treatment”. And I was one of the spa’s first clients to experience it.

What is the spa in St Andrews like?

On arrival at the hotel’s Kohler Waters Spa, the first thing I notice is that the entrance is grand, open and inviting. I am welcomed into the spa, where I sit in the plush lounge (sipping an Earl Grey, of course) alongside other spa users dressed in their stylish grey robes.

Next, I am led into the changing facilities, which are modern and fully-fitted with a wall of lockers where you can safely stow away your belongings, and access with a keycard anytime. I also notice the added benefit of ghd hairdryers and straighteners at a bank of mirrors which, if you are anything like me, means there’s no need to bring your own or worry about a ‘bad hair day’ when leaving the spa!

Lisa is my spa therapist and warmly welcomes me into the treatment area.

As I sit down, now dressed in a robe and sliders, I catch a glimpse of the new hydrafacial machine. To be honest, it would look more at home at a hospital bedside than in a five-star spa resort! However, I am eager to try this six-step treatment that I have heard so many good things about.

To begin with, as I lie and relax on the treatment bed, Lisa applies a cleanser before removing with a hot towel. Now my skin in prepped, I am ready to receive the hydrafacial’s skin-boosting technologies.

What exactly is a hydrafacial?

The hydrafacial is unlike any other facial you will receive, says spa therapist Lisa. She also explains that it can be used to treat different skin concerns and can be personalised to suit the client. As a fortysomething-year-old client, I tell Lisa that I have noticed my skin beginning to age and it’s a lot more dry. She customises the machine with suitable products.

The hydrafacial is ideal for anyone who has specific skin issues such as rosacea, acne, pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, open pores or dark circles. It’s not quite as relaxing as the usual facials. That’s because it involves vortex technology which push serums down beneath the skin’s surface whilst removing impurities.

Lisa explains: “What is great about a hydrafacial is that you can see the results right away and there is no downtime required.

“The technology used is ‘hydradermabrasion’ which allows for a more gentle yet more effective treatment than microdermabrasion— without any after effects. “The hydrafacial has no downtime and gives clients the ultimate confidence boost.”

The six-step treatment

Over the next 50-or-so minutes, I experience the six steps of the hydrafacial treatment at this five-star spa in St Andrews, which are:

Detox: The handpiece uses vortex technology, a hydrafacial patent. It is slowly slid across my forehead and cheeks down to my jawline. This lymphatic drainage process aims to increase blood flow and help with toning the skin and preparing it for the treatment.

Cleansing and exfoliating: This stage aims to remove dead skin cells. Again, the handheld device is applied to the face by Lisa to brighten, plump and firm. It infuses the skin with serums while dislodging impurities.

Brightening agents: This step involves applying glycolic acid to the skin. It’s perfectly safe and helps clean the pores and brighten the skin.

Extraction: This part is the essence of the hydrafacial — the extraction! Lisa uses the handpiece to continue to remove any impurities, by using the vortex wand, before products can be applied.

Hydration: Next, pure hyaluronic acid is applied to the skin with the handpiece. Again, this is perfectly safe and benefits the skins as it aims to replenish the skin with the nutrients its lacking.

Rejuvenation: Have you heard of LED light therapy? This is designed to rejuvenate the skin at the end of the treatment. And as with all the stages above, it can be personalised (red or blue LED light) to suit the client’s skin type.

How do you feel afterwards?

Immediately afterwards, I can feel a huge difference. My skin feels more youthful and ultra smooth to the touch. No longer is my skin or pores feeling clogged. It’s almost as if a mask that I have been wearing for years has been removed — I feel my ageing skin has been ‘reset’.

This feeling of rejuvenation is not only instant. Confident with my now-youthful skin, I leave the spa makeup-free. And, even after a shower the next morning, I was still feeling the benefits of smoother skin.

It is the best facial I have ever had!

Now, I promise Lisa that I will give more attention to my at-home skincare routine. I will cleanse, tone and moisturise daily. I will indulge in a weekly face exfoliation and maybe even apply a serum. And, more importantly, I will stop using face wipes! I end my visit by chilling out in the dimly-lit relaxation room.

The arrival of the new hydrafacial machine is the ideal addition to its treatment offering. This is because the main focus for Kohler Waters Spa is, as the name suggests, water.

And did you know that The Old Course Hotel’s Kohler Waters spa in St Andrews is the only one in existence outside the United States?

To book an appointment to experience the hydrafacial for yourself visit The Old Course Hotel’s Kohler Waters Spa website.