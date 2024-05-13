Former Strictly professionals to reunite for nostalgic show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Former Strictly professionals to reunite for nostalgic show

By Press Association
The five professional stars have all headlined their own solo shows (TCB Group/PA)
Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite will reunite for a new show together, billed as a “nostalgic celebration of Latin, ballroom, tango, rumba and so much more.”

The five professional stars have all headlined their own solo shows but the 18-date UK tour marks their first production together

In Legends of The Dance Floor they will be joined by a supporting cast as they take audiences on a journey through their careers and Strictly highlights.

Dancers
The dancers will be joined by a supporting cast (TCB Group/PA)

New Zealander Cole, who was a professional on Strictly from 2004 to 2017, and won the first series with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky, said: “We are going to produce something very special and very unique. I’m really excited to see what we produce on that stage because I know it’s going to be something really magical.”

Kovalev, who competed in three finals and won the BBC show with the late TV presenter Caroline Flack in 2014, added: “This show is for anyone who loves dancing. We are going back to our roots, back to traditional ballroom and Latin dancing, it’s going to be so much fun on stage.”

The Russian dancer is married to his former celebrity dance partner Rachel Riley, with whom he was paired in 2013.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour Launch 2019 – Birmingham
Pasha Kovalev with former celebrity partner Ashley Roberts (Aaron Chown/PA)

He left the show in 2019.

Italian dancer Simone appeared on Strictly from 2006 until 2012 and his celebrity partners included soap star Natalie Cassidy and pop star Rachel Stevens.

He said: “There is going to be lots of glamour and lots of passion. There will be so much talent on one stage, not just from us five but also from our amazing cast.”

Jordan was a professional on Strictly from 2006 to 2013, and Waite appeared from 2004 to 2009.

Legends of The Dance Floor will tour nationwide from October 1 to 22, and includes a date at London’s Adelphi Theatre on October 8.

Tickets go on sale on May 20.