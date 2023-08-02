Anne-Marie’s Dundee gig sells out in minutes as fans snap up Fat Sam’s tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Anne-Marie’s Dundee gig sells out in minutes as fans snap up Fat Sam’s tickets

The singer will perform songs from her new album next month.

By Ben MacDonald
Anne-Marie singing on stage
Anne-Marie fans have scooped tickets for her Fat Sam's Live appearance. Image: PA

Tickets for pop star Anne-Marie’s gig in Dundee have sold out in minutes.

The singer – best known for hits like 2002 – will be performing songs from her new album Unhealthy at Fat Sam’s Live on Friday September 22.

Billed as an intimate show, fans will be treated to live performances of songs from the singer’s third album, including Psycho and the title track, which features Shania Twain.

Dundee-based Assai Records has organised the show.

Second Dundee visit for Anne-Marie

It is the second time Anne-Marie has performed in the city this year.

The 32-year-old appeared on the main stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park back in May.

Assai’s events have been a popular fixture at the South Ward Street venue for a number of years.

Bands including Chvrches, Snow Patrol and Biffy Clyro have promoted new releases in the city.

Earlier this year, Lewis Capaldi held two Q&A sessions to help launch his second album.

One fan was lucky enough to meet her hero.

