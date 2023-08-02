Anne-Marie’s Dundee gig sells out in minutes as fans snap up Fat Sam’s tickets

Tickets for pop star Anne-Marie’s gig in Dundee have sold out in minutes.

The singer – best known for hits like 2002 – will be performing songs from her new album Unhealthy at Fat Sam’s Live on Friday September 22.

Billed as an intimate show, fans will be treated to live performances of songs from the singer’s third album, including Psycho and the title track, which features Shania Twain.

Dundee-based Assai Records has organised the show.

Second Dundee visit for Anne-Marie

It is the second time Anne-Marie has performed in the city this year.

The 32-year-old appeared on the main stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park back in May.

Assai’s events have been a popular fixture at the South Ward Street venue for a number of years.

Bands including Chvrches, Snow Patrol and Biffy Clyro have promoted new releases in the city.

Earlier this year, Lewis Capaldi held two Q&A sessions to help launch his second album.

One fan was lucky enough to meet her hero.