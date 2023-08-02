Jermaine Hylton explains 18-MONTH football hiatus as Arbroath ace prepares for reunion with ‘hilarious’ Dundee United man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Jermaine Hylton explains 18-MONTH football hiatus as Arbroath ace prepares for reunion with ‘hilarious’ Dundee United man

Hylton temporarily walked away from football to focus on fatherhood

Jermaine Hylton in full flow for Arbroath
Hylton in full flow for Arbroath. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jermaine Hylton stepped away from football for 18 months after dedicating himself to fatherhood.

Now the Arbroath striker insists he has found another family in Angus.

Hylton, 30, made his Lichties debut on Saturday, helping Dick Campbell’s men to a 3-0 win over Montrose — less than 24 hours after penning a short-term contract.

It was Hylton’s first fixture in professional football since turning out for Newport County in a 1-0 defeat at Swindon Town in November 2021.

That hiatus was due to the birth of his first daughter, with Hylton choosing to commit himself wholeheartedly to being a doting dad and supporting his partner, Alessandra, together in Birmingham.

But after baby Aiko turned one in June, the former Motherwell and Ross County forward decided it was the right time to get back to work.

Jermaine Hylton in action for Ross County
Hylton has previously lined up for the Staggies. Image: SNS

“After finding out I was having a daughter, I decided to take time away from football and be fully involved — just focus all my attention on being a dad,” Hylton told Courier Sport.

“I love playing football and love being a professional. But nothing comes close to the importance of family, and that will always be my priority.

“It was an easy decision. This is the first time I’ve been a dad and I wanted to fully commit and move back home to Birmingham, so I could be around my parents and create a nice family unit.

“I was playing at Newport County, in Wales, which was a couple of hours away from Birmingham. And it’s so different down south, with the distances you travel and the amount of games you play.

“It’s not something I wanted to juggle.”

Hylton, in action for Swindon Town, holds off former Brazil international Sandro. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “I’ve loved every moment of that and I’m very good at changing nappies, now! But with the little one getting big and strong, I’m ready to get back to it.”

Family feel

Arbroath are long-time admirers of Hylton, with the Birmingham academy product revealing that boss Dick Campbell made an approach last season.

As such, it should come as no surprise that Campbell was sufficiently impressed during Hylton’s trial period — including a friendly outing against Dundee — to hand the experienced front-man a deal until January.

And the positive feeling was mutual.

“Arbroath actually showed some interest last season but I wasn’t ready to come back,” Hylton continued.

“When they got in touch this time, I joined up for training — so they could take a look at me, and I could take a look at them — and I really enjoyed it. The club has a family feel and I always like that sort of set-up.

“You want to feel happy and comfortable and, at this stage of our lives, I definitely wanted to make the right decision so I can be at my best on the football pitch.”

Only show in town

With another week of training under his belt, Hylton is pushing to be involved in Friday night’s mouth-watering Championship curtain-raiser against Dundee United.

“You couldn’t get a better first league game to come into,” he continued. “It’s the only show in town on Friday night, really!

“It’s live on TV and I know what a big following Dundee United are bringing. The atmosphere should be brilliant.”

It will also afford Hylton the opportunity to reunite with Declan Gallagher, his Motherwell teammate during the 2019/20 campaign.

Hylton, front-right, and Gallagher, back-right, line up for Motherwell. Image SNS

“Deccy is a great guy — absolutely hilarious,” smiled Hylton. “Playing against him, I’d expect a fair bit of banter to be flying about.

“He’s usually good at throwing out a few random one-liners, so he’s more likely to make me giggle than wind me up!

“But I always enjoy playing against friends. It adds a little something to the occasion and I can’t wait for the game.”

More from Football

The Dunfermline fans have backed their side in numbers recently. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Dunfermline have an exciting young squad but will patience pay off for…
Dundeee United players celebrate a goal against Peterhead at Tannadice, Dundee
Dundee United 2023/2024 Championship preview: Predictions, star signing and Jim Goodwin warning
VAR
Dundee and VAR: How it will work at Dens Park
David Wotherspoon could be on the verge of a move to Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline offer contract to St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon
St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson could be heading to Dundee.
Dundee agree fee with St Mirren to buy goalkeeper Trevor Carson
Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's No 9: Amadou Bakayoko under the microscope as key stat reveals reason behind…
Dundee celebrate against Dumbarton. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Will Dundee's X-factor bring boom or bust this season?
Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt of Dundee United, pictured at Tannadice
How motorway squabbles convinced one Dundee United ace that Tangerines are on the right…
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin hails 'incredible' Dundee United backing after Arbroath sell-out as Tannadice boss is…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone are 'in the trenches' as Steven MacLean makes Premiership pledge