Arbroath sign Jermaine Hylton after former Ross County and Motherwell forward impressed against Dundee

Arbroath have completed the signing of experienced forward Jermaine Hylton.

The 30-year-old has penned a deal with the Lichties until January 2024 following a successful trial period, which included an outing in their 1-0 friendly defeat against Dundee earlier this month.

Hylton further enhances Dick Campbell’s attacking options for the upcoming Championship campaign, joining Jay Bird, Kenan Dünnwald-Turan, Mark Stowe and Leighton McIntosh.

Pedigree

Hylton, who can be deployed as a winger or an orthodox striker, is no stranger to Scottish football after spending two years in the SPFL with Motherwell and Ross County.

The former Birmingham City kid found the net four times in 36 appearances for the Steelmen during the 2019/20 campaign.

The following season saw Hylton score one goal in 23 outings after making the switch north to link up with the Staggies.

Hylton was most recently on the books of National League North side, Rushall Olympic, and has turned out for Redditch United, Swindon Town, Guiseley, Solihull Moors and Newport County.