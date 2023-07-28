James and Razorlight fans slam Slessor Gardens queuing ‘shambles’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

James and Razorlight fans slam Slessor Gardens queuing ‘shambles’

It took fans up to an hour to get into the venue, with one of two bars selling out before James arrived on stage,

By Ben MacDonald
Queue to get into Slessor Gardens
Revellers have shared their anger over the Slessor Gardens queues. Image: DC Thomson

Music fans have been sharing their disappointment over the queuing system during Friday’s concert at Slessor Gardens.

Revellers turned up in their thousands to enjoy an evening with Mancunian band James and main support act Razorlight.

Some were left extremely disappointed with the prolonged wait to get into the ground.

When they finally got inside, they realised that one of the two bars had sold out of stock, long before the main act entered the stage.

David Glen said: “The queue was a disgrace.

“We joined the queue at 7pm and it was all the way along to Gellatly Street.

Fans had to wait up to an hour to get in. Image: DC Thomson

“It took an hour to get in. When we got in there were two bars and one prosecco bar for 11,000 people, mostly over 18 as this wasn’t an Ariana Grande or Little Mix concert.

“It was a total joke and we left at 8:55pm during Razorlight.

“I’ve been to gigs down there before and they’ve went okay but this was absolute shambolic. It was worse than anywhere else I’ve been with mass crowds.”

No sign of stewards to direct fans

Another reveller said: “It’s an absolute shambles.

“There are huge queues and no one knows where to go.

“No stewards are directing fans. We’ve been here half an hour and still have a massive queue in front of us.

“We were aiming to get in for Razorlight and loads of others were but we’ve missed them. We don’t know whether we’ll see them at all.”

Razorlight could be heard performing when lots of fans were still outside. Image: DC Thomson

As Johnny Borrell’s Razorlight performed some of their most well known hits, the queues did seem to pass quickly.

One fan said: “I’ve been standing in the queue for a quarter of an hour.

“I’m a bit sad that I’m missing Razorlight but it’s not the end of the world. I’m here to see James.”

Slessor Gardens will host a second concert on Saturday, headlined by Pompeii pop stars Bastille.

Liz Hobbs Group, who organised the concert, has been approached for comment.

