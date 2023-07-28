James and Razorlight fans slam Slessor Gardens queuing ‘shambles’

Music fans have been sharing their disappointment over the queuing system during Friday’s concert at Slessor Gardens.

Revellers turned up in their thousands to enjoy an evening with Mancunian band James and main support act Razorlight.

Some were left extremely disappointed with the prolonged wait to get into the ground.

When they finally got inside, they realised that one of the two bars had sold out of stock, long before the main act entered the stage.

David Glen said: “The queue was a disgrace.

“We joined the queue at 7pm and it was all the way along to Gellatly Street.

“It took an hour to get in. When we got in there were two bars and one prosecco bar for 11,000 people, mostly over 18 as this wasn’t an Ariana Grande or Little Mix concert.

“It was a total joke and we left at 8:55pm during Razorlight.

“I’ve been to gigs down there before and they’ve went okay but this was absolute shambolic. It was worse than anywhere else I’ve been with mass crowds.”

No sign of stewards to direct fans

Another reveller said: “It’s an absolute shambles.

“There are huge queues and no one knows where to go.

“No stewards are directing fans. We’ve been here half an hour and still have a massive queue in front of us.

“We were aiming to get in for Razorlight and loads of others were but we’ve missed them. We don’t know whether we’ll see them at all.”

As Johnny Borrell’s Razorlight performed some of their most well known hits, the queues did seem to pass quickly.

One fan said: “I’ve been standing in the queue for a quarter of an hour.

“I’m a bit sad that I’m missing Razorlight but it’s not the end of the world. I’m here to see James.”

Slessor Gardens will host a second concert on Saturday, headlined by Pompeii pop stars Bastille.

Liz Hobbs Group, who organised the concert, has been approached for comment.