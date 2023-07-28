Drey Wright not a fan of early Viaplay Cup start but insists St Johnstone have no excuses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drey Wright not a fan of early Viaplay Cup start but insists St Johnstone have no excuses

The former Hibs man knows Saints have 'not been good enough'.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
St Johnstone's Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

Drey Wright isn’t a fan of mid-July competitive football.

But the St Johnstone star insisted nobody at McDiarmid Park is seeking excuses for the Perth club’s second successive early Viaplay Cup exit.

And there will be more than pride at stake when Saints face Stirling Albion in Saturday’s last game of their group.

“I’ve never been a big fan of the early competitive start,” said Wright. “It was such a change coming up from England at first.

“You get six, seven weeks off and play friendlies then go into the league.

“This is only the second time I’ve actually been involved. I was injured in my second year here so missed the groups and at Hibs we had Europe.

“It’s not something I’d miss.

“We had a long season last year, not finishing until the end of May and only had a few weeks off.

“But it’s no excuse. We didn’t perform well enough. It’s good to see the back of the group stages but we’d definitely liked to have got through and have a knockout game to look forward to.”

Wright added: “This obviously isn’t how we wanted, planned and expected things to go.

“That’s down to us. It’s not good enough. We’ve started the campaign slowly and been sloppy. We’re really disappointed to be out the cup this early.

“The league starts next week so we’ve got this game to hopefully put things right and there are spots up for grabs in the team.

“That, I’d imagine, would be the main motivation for the lads going into this game.”

Right-back days may soon be over

With James Brown likely to be fit soon, Wright’s stint as a right-back is likely to be a short one.

His pace and skill will be needed higher up the pitch.

“Browny’s the natural right-back in the squad so that will help in terms of me playing further forward,” he said.

“But on the flip side I don’t mind playing there.

“I probably get more of the ball.

“You’re involved right at the start of things. So I enjoyed that side of it.

“But it will be good to get back working further forward.

“The manager spoke to me before the Alloa game to me to say he needed me to play at right-back which I am more than happy to do to help the team.

“With the injury list, we don’t have the squad to cover all the outgoings at the moment.

“A few of the young boys have been in and about it and done really well, made a good impression.

“They’ll be looking for more opportunities but I think the senior boys have, not quite let themselves down, but know that there are a few more gears to go through to get to where we want to be.”

