Joao Balde hopes extra shooting drills will help him hit Arbroath goal trail

Joao Balde has revealed he is taking extra training sessions in a bid to hit the net with Arbroath this year.

Balde joined Lichties on a permanent deal from Hibernian in January.

Largely deployed in a holding midfield role, he impressed in 19 appearances to help Arbroath secure a fifth successive year in the Championship.

But he didn’t get on the scoresheet and is keen to be more of an attacking threat after setting up shooting drills with his footballing pals.

GoalPro Lovely solo goal for the winner today thanks to João Baldé! pic.twitter.com/oHkZm1ydZQ — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) July 15, 2023

The hard work is paying off.

Balde netted stunning winner in a friendly clash with Falkirk.

And he cracked the bar after a mazy run past five Cowdenbeath defenders on Wednesday.

“I don’t know how that shot never went in,” said Balde after Arbroath’s Viaplay Cup penalty shoot-out win over Cowdenbeath.

“I was actually a bit annoyed with myself that it didn’t.

“I’ve been working a lot of those kind of situations over the summer.

Great skill by @_JBalde who was unlucky to see his shot come back off the crossbar pic.twitter.com/jhWnol1dpa — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) July 20, 2023

“It’s important you add something every year. This year, I want to get myself into more positions to score goals.

“I want to bring more goals and assists to help the team.

“I go to the park with my pals and set up a few cones and work away together.

“There are three of us. One of my pals plays for my old team Civil Service Strollers and another has had trials with Sporting Lisbon.

“We’re in a WhatsApp group chat together and all keen to improve.

“It’s a big help having pals who are footballers with the same goals.

“My goal is simple – add more goals and assists and help Arbroath to finish in a good position in the league.”

Supersub Joao Balde wins Man of the Match award

TASC SOCIAL MEDIA MAN OF THE MATCH-RESULT Congratulations to @_JBalde on winning the TASC Social Media Man of the Match for his performance in our @ArbroathFC shootout win over Cowdenbeath last night. Thanks to all who voted 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/V8ZhNyBl3B — TASC (@TASC1878) July 20, 2023

Balde’s impact off the bench on Wednesday was so telling that Arbroath fans voted him as their man of the match.

But while he’s determined to get back into the starting line-up, he won’t huff on the sidelines.

Arbroath face St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday knowing a win is essential to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive.

And rising star Balde will be ready to play his part from the start or off the bench.

“You’re not going to play every week,” said Balde, 22.

“That’s football. When you are on the bench you need to stay focused and have that hunger in you to try and help the team.

“I’m feeling really positive about this season. We’ve added a lot of new players and they are all keen to make their mark.”