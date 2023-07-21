Joao Balde hopes extra shooting drills will help him hit Arbroath goal trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joao Balde hopes extra shooting drills will help him hit Arbroath goal trail

Balde has been doing additional training with his footballing pals in a bid to make an impact in attack for Arbroath this term.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath FC star Joao Balde.
Joao Balde is hoping to add goals to his game at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Joao Balde has revealed he is taking extra training sessions in a bid to hit the net with Arbroath this year.

Balde joined Lichties on a permanent deal from Hibernian in January.

Largely deployed in a holding midfield role, he impressed in 19 appearances to help Arbroath secure a fifth successive year in the Championship.

But he didn’t get on the scoresheet and is keen to be more of an attacking threat after setting up shooting drills with his footballing pals.

The hard work is paying off.

Balde netted stunning winner in a friendly clash with Falkirk.

And he cracked the bar after a mazy run past five Cowdenbeath defenders on Wednesday.

“I don’t know how that shot never went in,” said Balde after Arbroath’s Viaplay Cup penalty shoot-out win over Cowdenbeath.

“I was actually a bit annoyed with myself that it didn’t.

“I’ve been working a lot of those kind of situations over the summer.

“It’s important you add something every year. This year, I want to get myself into more positions to score goals.

“I want to bring more goals and assists to help the team.

“I go to the park with my pals and set up a few cones and work away together.

“There are three of us. One of my pals plays for my old team Civil Service Strollers and another has had trials with Sporting Lisbon.

“We’re in a WhatsApp group chat together and all keen to improve.

“It’s a big help having pals who are footballers with the same goals.

“My goal is simple – add more goals and assists and help Arbroath to finish in a good position in the league.”

Supersub Joao Balde wins Man of the Match award

Balde’s impact off the bench on Wednesday was so telling that Arbroath fans voted him as their man of the match.

But while he’s determined to get back into the starting line-up, he won’t huff on the sidelines.

Arbroath face St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday knowing a win is essential to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive.

And rising star Balde will be ready to play his part from the start or off the bench.

Joao Balde is keen to make his mark at Arbroath this year. Image: SNS

“You’re not going to play every week,” said Balde, 22.

“That’s football. When you are on the bench you need to stay focused and have that hunger in you to try and help the team.

“I’m feeling really positive about this season. We’ve added a lot of new players and they are all keen to make their mark.”

