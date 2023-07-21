7 things you need to know if you’re heading to Rewind at Scone Palace

Scotland’s biggest, brightest and best celebration of 80s music returns to Scone Palace Perth, this weekend, with a stellar line-up of acts, including Squeeze, ABC, Tony Hadley and Nick Heyward.

The stage is set and fans are already converging on the site near Perth.

But if you’re a Rewind Scotland newbie, or your memories of past festivals are a little, er, hazy, you might need some guidance.

So here goes…

When does it all kick off?

The car parks open at noon on Friday, as does the box office.

The campsite opens at 2pm and entry to the arena is from 6pm

On Saturday and Sunday, it’s 8am for the car parks and campsite, 11am for the box office and noon for the arena

How do I get there?

By car: Scone Palace is two miles north of Perth on the A93. Follow the yellow signs for ‘A93 Braemar’. Car passes can be bought with your tickets.

There’s a pick up and drop off area for taxis, so if you’re arriving at Perth city centre by bus or train that’s probably your best option.

What do I need to take?

Don’t forget your tickets!

Bank card: Rewind will be completely cashless this year so be prepared to tap your card or phone when paying for drinks or food.

Identification. If the 80s were more your parents’ era than yours, you may well be asked for proof of age at the bar.

Waterproofs and sunscreen. It’s Scotland in July, people. Anything can happen.

Lycra, leg warmers, Frankie Says T-shirt. Well, you don’t want to be underdressed, do you?

What should I leave at home?

Glass. Campers aged 18 and over can bring in alcohol and food for their own use in the campsite (weekend and day ticket holders can’t) but glass bottles or containers will be confiscated and destroyed.

The dog. No pets are allowed on site, with the exception of guide dogs.

The family jewels. Lockers are available on-site, but valuables are safer left at home.

What’s the weather going to be like?

It’s looking changeable, with rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday, so wellies and a poncho might be advisable.

The Courier has a full Rewind weather round-up here.

What should I absolutely not miss?

The headliners are Erasure’s Andy Bell on the Saturday night, and Squeeze on the Sunday. But there’ll be another 20 top acts performing throughout the weekend – including Scotland’s own Midge Ure.

There’s plenty of action away from the main stage though.

The Pink Flamingo Club is where anything can happen, with live performances, special guests and a full bar under the big top.

And if you’ve never worshipped in an inflatable church of rubbery love, well what are you waiting for?

Can I still get a ticket?

Yes. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday (£67.50 plus booking fee for adults, £27 plus booking fee for youths); weekend tickets (£125 for adults, £40 for youths) and weekend camping tickets (£142.50 for adults, £45 for youths) are still available on the Rewind website.