7 things you need to know if you’re heading to Rewind at Scone Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

7 things you need to know if you’re heading to Rewind at Scone Palace

Weather? Tickets? Inflatable church of rubbery love? You'll need the essentials if you're heading to the Rewind Scotland 80s festival.

By Morag Lindsay
Three women in colourful 80s fashions at Rewind Scotland festival at Scone in 2022.
80s fans at the Rewind Scotland festival at Scone in 2022. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Scotland’s biggest, brightest and best celebration of 80s music returns to Scone Palace Perth, this weekend, with a stellar line-up of acts, including Squeeze, ABC, Tony Hadley and Nick Heyward.

The stage is set and fans are already converging on the site near Perth.

But if you’re a Rewind Scotland newbie, or your memories of past festivals are a little, er, hazy, you might need some guidance.

So here goes…

When does it all kick off?

The car parks open at noon on Friday, as does the box office.

Shot of the crowd enjoying themselves at Rewind Scotland festival in 2022.
What’s the old saying: if you can remember Rewind Scotland, you weren’t really there? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The campsite opens at 2pm and entry to the arena is from 6pm

On Saturday and Sunday, it’s 8am for the car parks and campsite, 11am for the box office and noon for the arena

How do I get there?

By car: Scone Palace is two miles north of Perth on the A93. Follow the yellow signs for ‘A93 Braemar’. Car passes can be bought with your tickets.

Rewind Scotland producer Steve Porter walking away from the colourful Hollywood-style Rewind sign at Scone palace.
All the signs are pointing to another top Rewind Scotland weekend at Scone. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There’s a pick up and drop off area for taxis, so if you’re arriving at Perth city centre by bus or train that’s probably your best option.

What do I need to take?

Don’t forget your tickets!

Bank card: Rewind will be completely cashless this year so be prepared to tap your card or phone when paying for drinks or food.

Two women dressed in 80s fashions walking across the Rewind Scotland showground.
Leg warmers and ra-ra skirts are optional but not essential at Rewind Scotland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Identification. If the 80s were more your parents’ era than yours, you may well be asked for proof of age at the bar.

Waterproofs and sunscreen. It’s Scotland in July, people. Anything can happen.

Lycra, leg warmers, Frankie Says T-shirt. Well, you don’t want to be underdressed, do you?

What should I leave at home?

Glass. Campers aged 18 and over can bring in alcohol and food for their own use in the campsite (weekend and day ticket holders can’t) but glass bottles or containers will be confiscated and destroyed.

Glamping tents at the Rewind Scotland campsite at Scone Palace.
Alcohol in plastic containers is permitted in the Rewind Scotland campsite. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The dog. No pets are allowed on site, with the exception of guide dogs.

The family jewels. Lockers are available on-site, but valuables are safer left at home.

What’s the weather going to be like?

It’s looking changeable, with rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday, so wellies and a poncho might be advisable.

Music fans at Rewind Festival
What’s a little rain between Rewind Scotland friends? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The Courier has a full Rewind weather round-up here.

What should I absolutely not miss?

The headliners are Erasure’s Andy Bell on the Saturday night, and Squeeze on the Sunday. But there’ll be another 20 top acts performing throughout the weekend – including Scotland’s own Midge Ure.

Midge Ure playing guitar on stage in front of a backdrop which reads 'MIDGE' in large letters.
Midge Ure will be playing at Rewind Scotland this weekend.

There’s plenty of action away from the main stage though.

The Pink Flamingo Club is where anything can happen, with live performances, special guests and a full bar under the big top.

Rewind Scotland festival goers in French made costumes, fishnets and trainers and wellies.
The fans are what makes Rewind Scotland so special. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

And if you’ve never worshipped in an inflatable church of rubbery love, well what are you waiting for?

Can I still get a ticket?

Yes. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday (£67.50 plus booking fee for adults, £27 plus booking fee for youths); weekend tickets (£125 for adults, £40 for youths) and weekend camping tickets (£142.50 for adults, £45 for youths) are still available on the Rewind website.

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Thrown preview WO Picture shows; Thrown production photos. na. Supplied by Julie Howden Date; 04/07/2023
New NTS play Thrown celebrates 'ancient Scottish martial art'
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia.
Finish of UCI cycling event moved to Scone Palace as new Perth road closures…
Ladybank railway station. Image: DC Thomson
Railway line reopens after vehicle struck road bridge between Ladybank and Perth
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Knives Picture shows; William Mongan. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 19/07/2023
Aberfeldy man, 57, brandished two knives in flare-up outside chip shop
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rewind 2023 Picture shows; Live favourites The South are fronted by Alison Wheeler and music veteran Gaz Birtles.. na. Supplied by Eddy Taatgen Date; Unknown
The South frontman Gaz Birtles opens up on working with Boy George and 'still…
Laura Findlay from Perth is raising awareness of Perth charity Trauma Healing Together after it helped her with her mental health struggles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
'Every day is a struggle': How pioneering Perth counsellors help Laura live with Borderline…
Image shows Maureen and Fred Cotterell on Ben Vorlich on one side, and their late son Iain Cotterell on the other.
Perth couple fulfil son's dying wish to scatter his ashes on Ben Vorlich
The former NHS dental unit in Ukraine thanks to a Tayside charity effort. Image: Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine
'We're not stopping for red lights': Roadside cheers as NHS dental van speeds to…
Pony dressed in green costume with small child in bee costume on its back.
All roads lead to Braco as Strathearn's surviving summer show prepares to welcome farming…
The Broch, in Monart Road, Perth. Image: Google.
Owner of flat in 'Perth's most premium apartment block' seeks Airbnb permission