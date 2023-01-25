Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival

By Emma Duncan
January 25 2023, 10.41am Updated: January 25 2023, 10.42am
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The full line-up for the 2023 Rewind Festival at Scone Palace has been announced.

Described as “the world’s biggest 80s festival”, the event is back for another year at the Perthshire venue.

Rewind takes place between July 21 and 23.

Andy Bell from Erasure and Squeeze will headline this year’s event and both make their Rewind debut.

Andy Bell of Erasure. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Bell sold more than 25 million albums with Erasure and Squeeze had several top 10 hits.

Other acts appearing include:

  • Tony Hadley
  • Martin Kemp
  • Soul II Soul
  • Disco Inferno
  • China Crisis
  • Brother Beyond
  • Big Country
  • UB40
  • Midge Ure
  • ABC
  • Nik Kershaw
  • Tunde (Lighthouse Family)

The main stage will be hosted by Pat Sharp on July 22 and The Doctor from Dr and the Medics on July 23.

Other attractions include an inflatable church, an 80s-themed nightclub, a silent disco, funfair rides, stalls and entertainment for younger festival-goers.

The event will come to a close with a firework’s display.

A camping area will be available as well as campervan or caravan pitches.

Festival goers enjoying last year’s Rewind festival at Scone Palace. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Jenny Powell from Greatest Hits Radio, official radio partner of Rewind, said: “I had an absolute blast at Rewind last year and it was great to be able to share all the best bits of this incredible festival with Greatest Hits Radio listeners.

“I know they’ll be as excited as I am to find out which 80s superstars are hitting the stage for this year’s shows.”

Tickets go on sale online on the Rewind website on Friday at 9am and will available from Scone Palace from February 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Serena McIvor of The Home Menu in her kitchen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Meet the private chef from Perthshire who has cooked for the late Queen and…
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
Serial sex offender Robert Basterfield.
Perth sex pest jailed - then released - for staring at woman in city…
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver's 'ridiculous' A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old's car
Shona Robison.
SNP's £30m rural housing cash being spent 'far too slowly'
Mili Smith, right, at the Beijing Olympic village with teammate and friend Eve Muirhead. Image: Mili Smith.
Perth's Olympic winner Mili Smith on leaving full-time curling for teaching
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
CR0040643, Ben MacDonald, Perth. Chinese New Year celebrations returned to Perth following a 2 year break due to the Covid pandemic. The parade leaves from City Chambers down the high street to Mill street. Picture shows; Sunday 22nd January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Chinese New Year event organisers apologise after firecrackers leave dogs 'shaking with terror'

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
3
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
4
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
5
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
6
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
7
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
8
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
9
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned
Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi is under fire over tax affairs.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Rishi Sunak’s handling of Nadhim Zahawi scandal sets precedent for future controversies
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented