Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival

The full line-up for the 2023 Rewind Festival at Scone Palace has been announced.

Described as “the world’s biggest 80s festival”, the event is back for another year at the Perthshire venue.

Rewind takes place between July 21 and 23.

Andy Bell from Erasure and Squeeze will headline this year’s event and both make their Rewind debut.

Bell sold more than 25 million albums with Erasure and Squeeze had several top 10 hits.

Other acts appearing include:

Tony Hadley

Martin Kemp

Soul II Soul

Disco Inferno

China Crisis

Brother Beyond

Big Country

UB40

Midge Ure

ABC

Nik Kershaw

Tunde (Lighthouse Family)

The main stage will be hosted by Pat Sharp on July 22 and The Doctor from Dr and the Medics on July 23.

Other attractions include an inflatable church, an 80s-themed nightclub, a silent disco, funfair rides, stalls and entertainment for younger festival-goers.

The event will come to a close with a firework’s display.

A camping area will be available as well as campervan or caravan pitches.

Jenny Powell from Greatest Hits Radio, official radio partner of Rewind, said: “I had an absolute blast at Rewind last year and it was great to be able to share all the best bits of this incredible festival with Greatest Hits Radio listeners.

“I know they’ll be as excited as I am to find out which 80s superstars are hitting the stage for this year’s shows.”

Tickets go on sale online on the Rewind website on Friday at 9am and will available from Scone Palace from February 3.