Heading to Rewind at Scone Palace? Here are the stars you WON’T see on stage

Rewind 80s music festival returns to Scone Palace this weekend and The Courier has been treated to a sneak preview.

By Morag Lindsay
Steve Porter seated in front of Rewind festival sign at Scone Palace.
Rewind festival producer Steve Porter surveys the Scone Palace site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

What’s got 250 portable toilets, 8km of festoon lighting, enough power to generate a small village and an inflatable church?

It’s Rewind festival, of course.

And all the essential ingredients are falling into place.

The celebration of all things 80s will be back at Scone Palace this weekend, following its triumphant return after the pandemic in 2022.

music fans in colouful 198s fashions and Choose Life t shirt at the Rewind music festival at Scone Palace in 2022.
Rewind festival revellers at Scone Palace in 2022. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Rewind first-timer Andy Bell of Erasure is headlining on Saturday night and Squeeze will also be making their debut on the Sunday.

But behind the scenes it’s Steve Porter and his crew who have been making the magic happen.

The production team arrived to a green field behind the palace last Thursday and set about transforming it into the festival site that Rewind veterans will recognise.

View from the back of the Rewind festival main stage looking across the festival ground at Scone Palace.
A star’s eye view of the Rewind festival site at Scone. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The main stage is built and ready to welcome 22 of the most popular acts of the 80s, including Tony Hadley, UB40, Marc Almond, Go West and ABC.

Across the arena, the Pink Flamingo tent is up, and the all-important bar is under construction.

Workers are fixing pink and yellow Rewind banners to yards and yards of metal barricades with the aid of 14,000 cable ties.

Young man on his knees fixing colourful banners to wire fencing.
Preparing the Rewind festival site at Scone. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Nearly 300 glamping tents have sprung up in the campsite. And the colourful Rewind letters are in place on the slope above the festival site to greet the crowds as they begin arriving on Friday.

The stage is set then. And for festival producer Steve, who has been with Rewind since its launch in 2009, the thrill never gets old.

Rewind festival producer Steve Porter walking away from the multicoloured festival sign at Scone palace.
Rewind festival producer Steve Porter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“There’s something amazing about that feeling when you open the doors and every one starts pouring into the festival,” he grins.

“I’m an 80s kid. I was in my teenage prime when these acts were making music so these are my people.”

Rewind at Scone – the family-friendly festival

The same production team work on all of the Rewind festivals, so by this time next week they’ll have everything packed up and ready to head to the next site at Macclesfield from August 4-6 and then Henley from August 18-20.

Large blue and white tent being erected at Scone Palace.
The big tents are going up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
glamping site for rewind festival at Scone palace showing rows and rows of cream coloured tepees.
And so are the small ones, as the glamping site prepares to welcome its residents. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They include production manager Keith Morris, for whom Rewind at Scone marks a homecoming.

Born in Cupar, he studied architecture at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, before running away with The Who.

He’s since worked with Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Simple Minds and many of the biggest names in the business.

Rewind festival producer Steve Porter and manager Keith Morris reading a site map in front of the main stage at Scone Palace.
Rewind festival producer Steve Porter and manager Keith Morris make final plans for the Scone Palace site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Steve has also put on shows for everyone from rock legends to the stars of Strictly but, for him, there is something very special about the Rewind crowd.

“It has a unique atmosphere – very family orientated,” he says.

“A lot of the 80s fans are in their 40s, 50s and 60s now. They’ve been with us from the start and they’ve brought their kids when they were small. And now their kids are grown-up and they’re still coming, and maybe we’ll see their kids coming in the future too.”

Group of music fans in colourful 80s fashions at Rewind festival at Scone in 2022.
Rewind fans at the 2022 festival at Scone. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

And Steve’s advice to anyone who hasn’t tasted the Rewind experience for themselves yet?

“Get yourself down here,” he says. “Everyone is here to enjoy themselves, and there just isn’t a better place to see 22 of the biggest stars of the 80s in a safe, relaxed, fun atmosphere.”

Rewind tickets are still available. Check the website for details.

