Heading to Rewind at Scone Palace? Here are the stars you WON’T see on stage

What’s got 250 portable toilets, 8km of festoon lighting, enough power to generate a small village and an inflatable church?

It’s Rewind festival, of course.

And all the essential ingredients are falling into place.

The celebration of all things 80s will be back at Scone Palace this weekend, following its triumphant return after the pandemic in 2022.

Rewind first-timer Andy Bell of Erasure is headlining on Saturday night and Squeeze will also be making their debut on the Sunday.

But behind the scenes it’s Steve Porter and his crew who have been making the magic happen.

The production team arrived to a green field behind the palace last Thursday and set about transforming it into the festival site that Rewind veterans will recognise.

The main stage is built and ready to welcome 22 of the most popular acts of the 80s, including Tony Hadley, UB40, Marc Almond, Go West and ABC.

Across the arena, the Pink Flamingo tent is up, and the all-important bar is under construction.

Workers are fixing pink and yellow Rewind banners to yards and yards of metal barricades with the aid of 14,000 cable ties.

Nearly 300 glamping tents have sprung up in the campsite. And the colourful Rewind letters are in place on the slope above the festival site to greet the crowds as they begin arriving on Friday.

The stage is set then. And for festival producer Steve, who has been with Rewind since its launch in 2009, the thrill never gets old.

“There’s something amazing about that feeling when you open the doors and every one starts pouring into the festival,” he grins.

“I’m an 80s kid. I was in my teenage prime when these acts were making music so these are my people.”

Rewind at Scone – the family-friendly festival

The same production team work on all of the Rewind festivals, so by this time next week they’ll have everything packed up and ready to head to the next site at Macclesfield from August 4-6 and then Henley from August 18-20.

They include production manager Keith Morris, for whom Rewind at Scone marks a homecoming.

Born in Cupar, he studied architecture at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, before running away with The Who.

He’s since worked with Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Simple Minds and many of the biggest names in the business.

Steve has also put on shows for everyone from rock legends to the stars of Strictly but, for him, there is something very special about the Rewind crowd.

“It has a unique atmosphere – very family orientated,” he says.

“A lot of the 80s fans are in their 40s, 50s and 60s now. They’ve been with us from the start and they’ve brought their kids when they were small. And now their kids are grown-up and they’re still coming, and maybe we’ll see their kids coming in the future too.”

And Steve’s advice to anyone who hasn’t tasted the Rewind experience for themselves yet?

“Get yourself down here,” he says. “Everyone is here to enjoy themselves, and there just isn’t a better place to see 22 of the biggest stars of the 80s in a safe, relaxed, fun atmosphere.”

