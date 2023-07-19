Dundee’s Union Street make-over continues with new ‘high-level’ decorations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Union Street make-over continues with new ‘high-level’ decorations

Temporary decorations will be put on the wires used for Christmas lights before permanent additions are added.

By Liam Rutherford
Union Street to get new decorations as part of the councils 'City Centre Strategic Investment Plan' . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Union Street to get new decorations as part of the councils 'City Centre Strategic Investment Plan' . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A revamp of Union Street in Dundee is continuing with new ‘high-level’ decorations being installed.

The decorations will be strung between buildings above the city centre street, complementing the area’s shopfronts and planters.

Since the street’s traffic ban in 2020 there has been a focus on pedestrians and outdoor seating areas for local food spots.

Dundee’s Union Street has become a hub for local cafes and shops. Image: Dundee City Council

Temporary decorations have been provided on the wires used for Christmas lights before permanent additions are added.

Councillor Steven Rome, convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee, said: “We heard time and again the desire for a vibrant city centre with unique destinations.

“Union Street is fast becoming that as its mix of shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes offers opportunities for everyone to experience this part of the city centre in a different way.”

‘We heard time and again the desire for a vibrant city centre’

The revamp is part of the council’s City Centre Strategic Investment Plan.

Mr Rome added: “The high-level decorations are part of a well-planned and collaborative process that has been welcomed across the board.”

