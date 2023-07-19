Dundee’s Union Street make-over continues with new ‘high-level’ decorations

A revamp of Union Street in Dundee is continuing with new ‘high-level’ decorations being installed.

The decorations will be strung between buildings above the city centre street, complementing the area’s shopfronts and planters.

Since the street’s traffic ban in 2020 there has been a focus on pedestrians and outdoor seating areas for local food spots.

Temporary decorations have been provided on the wires used for Christmas lights before permanent additions are added.

Councillor Steven Rome, convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee, said: “We heard time and again the desire for a vibrant city centre with unique destinations.

“Union Street is fast becoming that as its mix of shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes offers opportunities for everyone to experience this part of the city centre in a different way.”

The revamp is part of the council’s City Centre Strategic Investment Plan.

Mr Rome added: “The high-level decorations are part of a well-planned and collaborative process that has been welcomed across the board.”