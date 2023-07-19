Dundee Dundee’s Union Street make-over continues with new ‘high-level’ decorations Temporary decorations will be put on the wires used for Christmas lights before permanent additions are added. By Liam Rutherford July 19 2023, 4.13pm Share Dundee’s Union Street make-over continues with new ‘high-level’ decorations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4569757/union-street-dundee-new-decorations/ Copy Link Union Street to get new decorations as part of the councils 'City Centre Strategic Investment Plan' . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A revamp of Union Street in Dundee is continuing with new ‘high-level’ decorations being installed. The decorations will be strung between buildings above the city centre street, complementing the area’s shopfronts and planters. Since the street’s traffic ban in 2020 there has been a focus on pedestrians and outdoor seating areas for local food spots. Dundee’s Union Street has become a hub for local cafes and shops. Image: Dundee City Council Temporary decorations have been provided on the wires used for Christmas lights before permanent additions are added. Councillor Steven Rome, convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee, said: “We heard time and again the desire for a vibrant city centre with unique destinations. “Union Street is fast becoming that as its mix of shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes offers opportunities for everyone to experience this part of the city centre in a different way.” ‘We heard time and again the desire for a vibrant city centre’ The revamp is part of the council’s City Centre Strategic Investment Plan. Mr Rome added: “The high-level decorations are part of a well-planned and collaborative process that has been welcomed across the board.”