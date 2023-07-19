Ex-police officer jailed for child sexual abuse blames his victim, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-police officer jailed for child sexual abuse blames his victim, court told

Christopher Aldridge admitted two charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the youngster.

By Jamie McKenzie
Christopher Aldridge at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Christopher Aldridge at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A retired British Transport Police officer who sexually abused a child for five years – and then tried to blame her for his own despicable actions – has been jailed.

Remorseless Christopher Aldridge admitted two charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the youngster.

The abuse began when the victim was just nine, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Aldridge would play ‘tickle and chase’ games with the girl before pinning her down and touching her breasts and lower private parts.

The abuse, which started in the mid 2000s, happened on “multiple occasions in the same way” until she was 14.

Aldridge asked the girl not to tell anyone what had happened because he would get into trouble.

The 76-year-old first offender, of Golf View in Cardenden, was jailed for four-and-a-half years on Wednesday.

Victim blaming

Sheriff Charles Macnair told the pensioner he had sexually abused the girl “regularly” for five years.

The sheriff said: “It started perhaps innocently, although in hindsight that could be described as grooming, and it then escalated to very serious sexual abuse, including penetrative abuse.

“The (social work) report makes it abundantly clear that you blame (the girl) for this behaviour.

“You show no remorse in my view, apart from remorse of being caught.”

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Macnair added: “You deliberately declined to talk to a counsellor when you sought counsellor advice because you thought that might provide corroboration of (the girl’s) evidence and – even now – according to this report, you minimise what you had done and you blame (the girl) where, of course, she was far too young to be blamed for anything.

“You had been a police officer who should have been upholding the law and protecting people like (the girl), not abusing them.

“I have considered long and hard whether to remit this case to the High Court of Justiciary for sentencing. Had you gone to trial I undoubtedly would have done.

“Because of your plea I am able – just – to sentence you within my powers”.

Sheriff Macnair sentenced Aldridge to four-and-a-half years in prison, reduced from six years to take account of his early guilty plea.

Aldridge was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Investigation

Fiscal depute Catherine Fraser told the court that in 2012, Aldridge told a counsellor he had sexually abused the child. The counsellor then contacted police.

An investigation was carried out but no further action was taken at this time as full details of the abuse were not disclosed.

In 2021 the girl, now a woman in her 20s, provided a full statement to police after her memory was triggered.

The fiscal depute said Aldridge had initially lived in England, then moved to Scotland and lived at various addresses before moving to Dunfermline.

Ms Fraser said he was a British Transport Police officer before retiring around 2002 and went on to become a driving instructor.

‘Upstanding’ community member

Prior to sentencing on Wednesday, defence lawyer Stephen Morrison stressed that his client was a first offender and that his conduct ended many years ago.

At the earlier court hearing, Mr Morrison said Aldridge’s offending appeared to have “started innocently as a game of tickle and chase” before he began acting on inappropriate thoughts.

The solicitor said his client had expressed what appears to be some level of insight into his own behaviour and the effect it had, and still has, on his victim.

Mr Morrison said Aldridge, who lives with his wife, had otherwise seemed to have been an “upstanding member of the community” and “attended church on a regular basis”.

He said his client has not been attending church because it would mean him being supervised, and he did not want to place the church in that position.

