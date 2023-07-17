Jay Bird says he almost joined Dundee – as Arbroath new boy hopes to make up for lost time on treatment table

Arbroath ace Jay Bird has revealed he came close to joining Dundee last year – only for the move to be scuppered by injury.

Bird, 22, has agreed a one-year deal with the Angus club after impressing during a trial stint with Dick Campbell’s side.

But the ex-MK Dons star could easily have been lining up for Scottish Premiership new boys Dundee.

Bird went on trial at Dundee last summer but saw his stint curtailed by a knock to his knee.

Then, after returning down south, a hamstring injury meant he had to spurn the then Dundee boss Gary Bowyer’s signing advances.

“I went to Dundee last season,” said Bird.

“But I picked up a little knock in my knee and went back down the road. I went somewhere else and pulled my hamstring.

“That was really unlucky as a day or two after I did my hamstring Dundee called me to come back up the road to sign.

“I couldn’t because of the injury so it didn’t happen.

“But everything happens for a reason and I’m absolutely delighted to be at Arbroath.

“It feels like the right club for me and I’ve been made to feel very welcome here.”

Jay Bird will never take football for granted

Bird spent almost 14 years at his hometown club MK Dons before leaving them last summer.

He netted a double on his MK Dons debut against Stevenage but three knee operations scuppered his chances of making the breakthrough.

Bird was sidelined for over a year and moved to Dagenham and Redbridge before the switch north.

And after netting twice in two friendlies against Stirling Albion and Falkirk, Bird is already looking the part for Arbroath.

Now he’s looking to make up for lost time and make an impact in the Scottish Championship.

“I feel like the injuries have helped me grow up,” said Bird.

“When you are younger you go out there without a care in the world. You don’t think about injuries.

“So when I was first injured it came as a bit of a shock to me. I’ve had three knee operations and have needed mental strength to get over it.

“But when I’m on the pitch now I think back to all the times I spent in the physio’s room.

“That makes me give my all. It makes me appreciate the game more.

“I do it for the love of the game and there’s no better feeling than being out there celebrating a goal.

“I’m fully fit now. I’m over the injuries and ready to give my best for Arbroath.”