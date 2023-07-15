Jay Bird hopes he will fly at Arbroath after new signing was struck by feeling of ‘togetherness’ at Angus club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jay Bird hopes he will fly at Arbroath after new signing was struck by feeling of ‘togetherness’ at Angus club

Ex-MK Dons player and one-time Dundee trialist Bird has signed after netting a stunning winner in the 2-1 friendly win over Stirling Albion last week.

By Ewan Smith
Jay Bird of Arbroath FC.
Jay Bird has signed for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith

Jay Bird has revealed the togetherness at Arbroath has convinced him that a move to Gayfield is the best thing for his career.

Bird, 22, has made a stunning 45-minute impact as a trialist in last weekend’s 2-1 friendly win over Stirling Albion.

Lichties boss joked that he was ‘locking Bird in the dressing room until he signed’ after that performance.

And after talks with Campbell and Arbroath’s head of recruitment Barry Sellars, Lichties have signed the former MK Dons and Dagenham and Redbridge striker.

Bird will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s friendly with Falkirk and he can’t wait to get started.

“I’m really excited to join Arbroath,” said Bird.

“I knew pretty quickly this was a place I’d enjoy my football and I’ve been made to feel really welcome.

“There’s a really tight-knit feel about the group and that’s really important.

“I’ve learned over the years how important that togetherness is.

“When you miss a run you have someone that will cover. Everyone pitches in and I’m ready to give my all for Arbroath.”

Jay Bird says he’s a ‘strong finisher’ after signing for Arbroath

Bird showed all the attributes of a top-class player in the win at Stirling.

He has pace, strength, the ability to hold onto the ball and he capped it off with an exceptional finish.

He was on the brink of a move to Dundee after a trial last year before injury curtailed a deal.

“Finishing is one of my strongest attributes,” added Bird.

“Hopefully I can show that by contributing with a few goals. I’m a strong hold-up player, who can hopefully get the team up the park.

“I’m left-footed, right-footed and not afraid to have a go from distance. Hopefully, I can pitch in with goals and assists when I settle in.”

Jay Bird is hoping to make an impact at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Bird came through the ranks at his local club MK Dons and spent over a decade with them – including three years as a pro.

But after being ruled out for over a year with knee injuries, he didn’t have a chance to make an imprint on the first team and moved to Dagenham and Redbridge.

He becomes Arbroath’s eighth summer signing.

Arbroath boss Campbell added: “When I saw Jay in Stirling I didn’t want him to leave the dressing room without signing.

“What an impact he made and hopefully he settles in quickly.

“He’s got a great touch and is very comfortable with the ball at both feet. He’s quick, strong and can finish.”

