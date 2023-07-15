Jay Bird hopes he will fly at Arbroath after new signing was struck by feeling of ‘togetherness’ at Angus club

Jay Bird has revealed the togetherness at Arbroath has convinced him that a move to Gayfield is the best thing for his career.

Bird, 22, has made a stunning 45-minute impact as a trialist in last weekend’s 2-1 friendly win over Stirling Albion.

Lichties boss joked that he was ‘locking Bird in the dressing room until he signed’ after that performance.

And after talks with Campbell and Arbroath’s head of recruitment Barry Sellars, Lichties have signed the former MK Dons and Dagenham and Redbridge striker.

Bird will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s friendly with Falkirk and he can’t wait to get started.

“I’m really excited to join Arbroath,” said Bird.

That BIRD is the word….. pic.twitter.com/bXvDn2wW5V — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) July 15, 2023

“I knew pretty quickly this was a place I’d enjoy my football and I’ve been made to feel really welcome.

“There’s a really tight-knit feel about the group and that’s really important.

“I’ve learned over the years how important that togetherness is.

“When you miss a run you have someone that will cover. Everyone pitches in and I’m ready to give my all for Arbroath.”

Jay Bird says he’s a ‘strong finisher’ after signing for Arbroath

2️⃣ games

3️⃣ goals#MKDons striker @jay_b7rd loves playing in the Papa John's Trophy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kEqv3DyRCD — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) September 1, 2021

Bird showed all the attributes of a top-class player in the win at Stirling.

He has pace, strength, the ability to hold onto the ball and he capped it off with an exceptional finish.

He was on the brink of a move to Dundee after a trial last year before injury curtailed a deal.

“Finishing is one of my strongest attributes,” added Bird.

“Hopefully I can show that by contributing with a few goals. I’m a strong hold-up player, who can hopefully get the team up the park.

“I’m left-footed, right-footed and not afraid to have a go from distance. Hopefully, I can pitch in with goals and assists when I settle in.”

Bird came through the ranks at his local club MK Dons and spent over a decade with them – including three years as a pro.

But after being ruled out for over a year with knee injuries, he didn’t have a chance to make an imprint on the first team and moved to Dagenham and Redbridge.

He becomes Arbroath’s eighth summer signing.

Arbroath boss Campbell added: “When I saw Jay in Stirling I didn’t want him to leave the dressing room without signing.

“What an impact he made and hopefully he settles in quickly.

“He’s got a great touch and is very comfortable with the ball at both feet. He’s quick, strong and can finish.”