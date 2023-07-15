Former Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney heads for League One as Pierre Reedy also finds new club

Former Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney is back in England’s League One after signing for Burton Albion.

The central defender’s last game in dark blue saw him lift the Championship trophy at Ochilview after an epic 5-3 victory over title rivals Queen’s Park.

However, he chose to move on at the end of his contract and has been without a club since the start of June.

Now, though, he’s been snapped up by the Brewers with manager Dino Maamria calling him the “missing link” in his defence.

Sweeney said on the Burton website: “The interest from the club started a couple of weeks ago and then I came and met the manager (Dino Maamria) and had a really good meeting with him and after that it was a case of trying to get the deal over the line.

“Once I’d met the manager and seeing how he wants his teams to play, it aligned with how I see the game being played and I’m looking forward to playing with the team.”

The 26-year-old spent two seasons at Dens Park, playing 82 times and scoring eight goals.

Pierre Reedy

Meanwhile, Dundee confirmed the departure of American midfielder Pierre Reedy.

There had been some confusion over the 25-year-old’s future after his short-term contract came to an end.

Reedy signed for the club on April 5 and made four substitute appearances as the Dark Blues closed in on the Championship title.

He has now signed for Charleston Battery in the USL Championship, the second tier of US soccer.

The Dark Blues said in a statement: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Pierre Reedy has moved on from the club and has chosen to return to America, joining Charleston Battery in the USL Championship.

“We would like to thank Pierre for his contributions to the club at the end of last season and wish him well for the future.”