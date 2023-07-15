Former Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney heads for League One as Pierre Reedy also finds new club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney heads for League One as Pierre Reedy also finds new club

The pair left Dens Park at the end of their contract in June.

By George Cran
Ryan Sweeney
Former Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the Championship trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson

Former Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney is back in England’s League One after signing for Burton Albion.

The central defender’s last game in dark blue saw him lift the Championship trophy at Ochilview after an epic 5-3 victory over title rivals Queen’s Park.

However, he chose to move on at the end of his contract and has been without a club since the start of June.

Now, though, he’s been snapped up by the Brewers with manager Dino Maamria calling him the “missing link” in his defence.

Ryan Sweeney. Image: SNS.

Sweeney said on the Burton website: “The interest from the club started a couple of weeks ago and then I came and met the manager (Dino Maamria) and had a really good meeting with him and after that it was a case of trying to get the deal over the line.

“Once I’d met the manager and seeing how he wants his teams to play, it aligned with how I see the game being played and I’m looking forward to playing with the team.”

The 26-year-old spent two seasons at Dens Park, playing 82 times and scoring eight goals.

Pierre Reedy

Meanwhile, Dundee confirmed the departure of American midfielder Pierre Reedy.

There had been some confusion over the 25-year-old’s future after his short-term contract came to an end.

Pierre Reedy made his debut for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Reedy signed for the club on April 5 and made four substitute appearances as the Dark Blues closed in on the Championship title.

He has now signed for Charleston Battery in the USL Championship, the second tier of US soccer.

The Dark Blues said in a statement: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Pierre Reedy has moved on from the club and has chosen to return to America, joining Charleston Battery in the USL Championship.

“We would like to thank Pierre for his contributions to the club at the end of last season and wish him well for the future.”

