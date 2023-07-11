Is he still a Dundee player? The peculiar case of Pierre Reedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Is he still a Dundee player? The peculiar case of Pierre Reedy

The American hasn't been released by the Dark Blues but his short-term deal has ended.

By George Cran
Pierre Reedy made his debut for Dundee at Arbroath.
Pierre Reedy made his debut for Dundee at Arbroath.

It’s been a busy summer at Dundee full of change.

A change in division of course as they plot Premiership survival next term but also a new management team and a number of ins and outs in the playing squad.

A remarkable 27 players were out of contract at the end of last season – seven loans ended, nine players left while 10 signed fresh terms, 11 if you count the returning Zach Robinson on loan.

That leaves one unaccounted for – American Pierre Reedy.

The 25-year-old winger signed a short-term deal under Gary Bowyer at the end of last season, arriving on April 8.

Reedy comes on at Arbroath.
Reedy comes on at Arbroath.

He would go on to make four substitute appearances, in total they tallied 33 minutes on the pitch for Dundee.

But he played his part in the Championship title success and picked up a winner’s medal at Ochileview on May 5.

Whether he would add to that total has been less than clear.

What’s next?

He hasn’t yet been officially released but hasn’t rejoined the Dark Blues for pre-season training either.

It is understood a contract offer wasn’t made by Dundee.

However, an invitation to return for the start of pre-season was there.

Understandably, the new management team led by Tony Docherty wanted to have a look at the player before making a decision either way.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

Courier Sport understands Reedy’s representatives informed the club that the player was considering his options after his contract expired.

Having missed the first three weeks of pre-season training, any return now looks increasingly unlikely.

But confirmation of any release is not expected until Reedy finds himself a new club either.

So, not released but not coming back.

A peculiar situation but one the Dark Blues have already moved on from with Docherty having added eight new faces already and targeting more as he prepares for the coming campaign.

