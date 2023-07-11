Is he still a Dundee player? The peculiar case of Pierre Reedy

It’s been a busy summer at Dundee full of change.

A change in division of course as they plot Premiership survival next term but also a new management team and a number of ins and outs in the playing squad.

A remarkable 27 players were out of contract at the end of last season – seven loans ended, nine players left while 10 signed fresh terms, 11 if you count the returning Zach Robinson on loan.

That leaves one unaccounted for – American Pierre Reedy.

The 25-year-old winger signed a short-term deal under Gary Bowyer at the end of last season, arriving on April 8.

He would go on to make four substitute appearances, in total they tallied 33 minutes on the pitch for Dundee.

But he played his part in the Championship title success and picked up a winner’s medal at Ochileview on May 5.

Whether he would add to that total has been less than clear.

What’s next?

He hasn’t yet been officially released but hasn’t rejoined the Dark Blues for pre-season training either.

It is understood a contract offer wasn’t made by Dundee.

However, an invitation to return for the start of pre-season was there.

Understandably, the new management team led by Tony Docherty wanted to have a look at the player before making a decision either way.

Courier Sport understands Reedy’s representatives informed the club that the player was considering his options after his contract expired.

Having missed the first three weeks of pre-season training, any return now looks increasingly unlikely.

But confirmation of any release is not expected until Reedy finds himself a new club either.

So, not released but not coming back.

A peculiar situation but one the Dark Blues have already moved on from with Docherty having added eight new faces already and targeting more as he prepares for the coming campaign.