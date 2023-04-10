EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy

The versatile American signed for the Dark Blues on Saturday before making his debut at Arbroath.

By George Cran
Pierre Reedy was a second-half sub for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Pierre Reedy was a second-half sub for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“Dundee is the perfect place” says Pierre Reedy as he aims to make his mark in European football.

The former Real Salt Lake man made his Dark Blues debut late on in Saturday’s draw at Arbroath.

That was in front of over 3,000 away supporters and Reedy says he couldn’t thank the Dees enough for their welcome at Gayfield.

“I’m just delighted to make my debut for such a great club like Dundee,” the American told Courier Sport.

“We were obviously disappointed not to pick up three points but any point away from home I think is good.

“I’m just delighted to be part of the club.

Dundee and Arbroath fans packed into Gayfield. Image: SNS

“I can’t thank the fans enough. The number of away supporters just shows what this club is about, there must have been 3,000 in the away end.

“Big thanks to them for the support they showed me and the rest of the guys on Saturday.”

Challenge

A versatile player, Reedy spent much of his time last year at Real Monarchs, the second string of MLS side Real Salt Lake.

There he was often used as a full-back but also further up the field and that’s where Dundee see him adding to their squad.

On Saturday, Reedy replaced Luke McCowan on the right side of midfield. Though there was limited time for him to make an impact on his first appearance for any club since the autumn, Reedy showed he would bring energy to the Dundee side.

Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.

“I came over here to be tested and to be in a challenging environment. Dundee is the perfect place for that,” he added.

“The guys here are the best in the league, right? We are at the top of the league and that’s what I was looking for.

“I want to be challenged day in, day out by the best players.

“I just hope I can continue to improve to help get the club back where it belongs in the Premiership.”

Patience

The 25-year-old has been training with Dundee for a number of weeks now, first on trial and then having to wait for visa paperwork to be processed after agreeing to join the club.

“It’s taken a bit of patience but I’m glad to get it over the line,” he added.

Reedy replaced Luke McCowan in the second half against Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“It’s been maybe a month-and-a-half with being on trial and then trying to get all the visa stuff sorted.

“It has been good to get accustomed to the rest of the guys and the system here, the staff. The squad have been great in welcoming me.

“It’s always a tough transition to come to another country and a new group but it’s testament to the culture they have here.

“I want to continue to push that forward and pay back the staff for giving me the opportunity.

“I just really want to do all I can to help the guys for the remaining five games.”

