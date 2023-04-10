EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Dundee is the perfect place” says Pierre Reedy as he aims to make his mark in European football.

The former Real Salt Lake man made his Dark Blues debut late on in Saturday’s draw at Arbroath.

That was in front of over 3,000 away supporters and Reedy says he couldn’t thank the Dees enough for their welcome at Gayfield.

“I’m just delighted to make my debut for such a great club like Dundee,” the American told Courier Sport.

“We were obviously disappointed not to pick up three points but any point away from home I think is good.

“I’m just delighted to be part of the club.

“I can’t thank the fans enough. The number of away supporters just shows what this club is about, there must have been 3,000 in the away end.

“Big thanks to them for the support they showed me and the rest of the guys on Saturday.”

Challenge

A versatile player, Reedy spent much of his time last year at Real Monarchs, the second string of MLS side Real Salt Lake.

There he was often used as a full-back but also further up the field and that’s where Dundee see him adding to their squad.

On Saturday, Reedy replaced Luke McCowan on the right side of midfield. Though there was limited time for him to make an impact on his first appearance for any club since the autumn, Reedy showed he would bring energy to the Dundee side.

“I came over here to be tested and to be in a challenging environment. Dundee is the perfect place for that,” he added.

“The guys here are the best in the league, right? We are at the top of the league and that’s what I was looking for.

“I want to be challenged day in, day out by the best players.

“I just hope I can continue to improve to help get the club back where it belongs in the Premiership.”

Patience

The 25-year-old has been training with Dundee for a number of weeks now, first on trial and then having to wait for visa paperwork to be processed after agreeing to join the club.

“It’s taken a bit of patience but I’m glad to get it over the line,” he added.

“It’s been maybe a month-and-a-half with being on trial and then trying to get all the visa stuff sorted.

“It has been good to get accustomed to the rest of the guys and the system here, the staff. The squad have been great in welcoming me.

“It’s always a tough transition to come to another country and a new group but it’s testament to the culture they have here.

“I want to continue to push that forward and pay back the staff for giving me the opportunity.

“I just really want to do all I can to help the guys for the remaining five games.”