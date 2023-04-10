Michael McKenna hasn’t given up on his Arbroath Scottish Premiership dream – but is focused on ending relegation nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael McKenna hasn’t given up on his Arbroath Scottish Premiership dream – but is focused on ending relegation nightmare

McKenna led Lichties to the brink of the Championship title last term and believes they can build towards his ultimate ambition if they survive the drop.

By Ewan Smith
Michael McKenna was a constant threat for Arbroath against Dundee. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Michael McKenna was a constant threat for Arbroath against Dundee. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna swears by the message etched above the Gayfield tunnel.

‘Respect all, fear none.’

It’s a mantra that has seen Lichties survive in the Championship for four years and come within two points of reaching the Scottish Premiership last term.

McKenna firmly believes Arbroath have rediscovered their ‘DNA.’

A seven-game unbeaten run has seen them take points off the top four.

Lichties have picked up five clean sheets in six games, beaten Queen’s Park and Ayr United and drawn with Dundee and Partick Thistle in that time.

Michael McKenna impressed in Arbroath’s draw with Dundee. Image: SNS

They are, however, still embroiled in a three-game fight with Cove Rangers and Hamilton to stay up.

But as McKenna looked around Gayfield to savour the Angus side’s biggest home attendance in 11 years, he’s dreaming of surviving and thriving.

And McKenna hasn’t given up on his dream of promotion to the Scottish Premiership – if they can stay up.

“The crowd would probably be like that every week in the Premiership,” said McKenna.

“That’s something we should keep in our thoughts as those are the kind of crowds you want to play in front of.

“I still want to do that with Arbroath. I want to be promoted with this club. I’d like to see us play one level higher.

“I’m obviously getting ahead of myself talking like this.

“But, in the back of my mind, it’s an ambition I’m holding onto.

“I look at the teams at the top of this league and I’m gutted at the way this season has turned out.

Michael McKenna vows Arbroath can ‘survive and thrive’

“We are as good as them but because we had such a poor start we’re down near the bottom.

“It’s similar to the Covid season. We started poorly, found our feet to survive and then took that form into last season.

“Hopefully we can do that again this year. Let’s try to get over the line and stay up and learn from what went wrong this year.

Arbroath were up for the scrap with Dundee. Image: SNS.

“The message above our tunnel is a good mantra for us as a club.

“The gaffer always talks about having respect for opponents. It doesn’t matter if they are above us in this league or in a league below.

“We’ve been underdogs in the past and pulled off results so you can never be complacent.

“But you also have to have confidence in this team. When we fight for each other on the park we are a match for any opponent.

“We now need to show that for our last five games.”

