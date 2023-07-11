Footage plea to help catch Broughty Ferry caravan firebugs

Police are hoping doorbell footage could help catch those responsible for setting fire to a caravan in Broughty Ferry.

Andrea Douglas, who owned the distinctive pink van told The Courier she was “beyond devastated” after it was destroyed after being set alight,

The caravan was gutted by fire on Grove Road in Broughty Ferry shortly before 11.30pm on Friday.

A car, garden fence and several trees were also damaged.

Caravan was destroyed by fire

Officers investigating the incident say they the fire was started deliberately.

On Tuesday, local officers issued an appeal for any video footage taken in the area around the time of the fire.

Police Constable Steven Wallace said: “The fire is being treated as suspicious, and we are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

“I would ask anyone with doorbell camera footage or private CCTV to get in touch.

“You may have captured something that can assist our enquiries.”

Andrea began her Art for All business after her role as an art and design teacher at Dundee High School ended after 20 years.

Appeal for doorbell and CCTV footage

She used the “wee pink van” for mobile events, where she would host art workshops for all ages and abilities.

Prior to being destroyed by the fire, Andrea’s van had been the target of previous instances of vandalism.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 4733 of Friday, July 7.