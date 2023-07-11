Footage plea to help catch Broughty Ferry caravan firebugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Footage plea to help catch Broughty Ferry caravan firebugs

The distinctive pink caravan was destroyed in a fire police say was started deliberately.

By Neil Henderson
Destroyed caravan
The caravan was destroyed by a fire on Friday night. Image: Art For All/Facebook

Police are hoping doorbell footage could help catch those responsible for setting fire to a caravan in Broughty Ferry.

Andrea Douglas, who owned the distinctive pink van told The Courier she was “beyond devastated” after it was destroyed after being set alight,

The caravan was gutted by fire on Grove Road in Broughty Ferry shortly before 11.30pm on Friday.

A car, garden fence and several trees were also damaged.

Caravan was destroyed by fire

Officers investigating the incident say they the fire was started deliberately.

The Wee Pink Caravan sprayed with graffiti.
Explicit graffiti was daubed on the caravan in a previous act of vandalism. Image: Andrea Douglas

On Tuesday, local officers issued an appeal for any video footage taken in the area around the time of the fire.

Police Constable Steven Wallace said: “The fire is being treated as suspicious, and we are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

“I would ask anyone with doorbell camera footage or private CCTV to get in touch.

“You may have captured something that can assist our enquiries.”

Andrea began her Art for All business after her role as an art and design teacher at Dundee High School ended after 20 years.

Appeal for doorbell and CCTV footage

She used the “wee pink van” for mobile events, where she would host art workshops for all ages and abilities.

Prior to being destroyed by the fire, Andrea’s van had been the target of previous instances of vandalism.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 4733 of Friday, July 7.

 

