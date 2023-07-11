Perthshire pals restore 1950 lorry to fulfil Glamis Extravaganza promise to 92-year-old Geoff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire pals restore 1950 lorry to fulfil Glamis Extravaganza promise to 92-year-old Geoff

Former owner Geoff Fishwick was reunited with his Morris Commercial at Glamis Castle after two Tayside enthusiasts completed a race against time to restore the five-ton truck to pristine condition.

By Graham Brown
92-year-old Geoff Fishwick with Drew Laburn (left) and Ross Yeaman after re-uniting him with the restored 1950 Morris FV. Image: Paul Reid
In a record-breaking Glamis Extravaganza entry, one stunning truck carried its past and present owners on an emotional journey to deliver on a promise for the big weekend.

The Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club event is the largest of its kind in Scotland and drew a huge crowd to Glamis Castle.

And it saw a Stirlingshire 92-year-old reunited with the 1950 Morris lorry he gifted to two Perthshire pals who worked countless hours to fulfil their pledge to have it restored in time for the gathering.

Shared passion

Drew Laburn and Ross Yeaman share a passion for old vehicles – from cars and tractors to the Morris Commercial FV which is the latest addition to their fleet.

Retired Blairgowrie builder Drew admitted tears were shed when they were able to get Geoff Fishwick to Glamis to see the five-ton flatbed in its newly-restored glory.

“Ross and I have been friends with Geoff for years but he is now battling Parkinson’s,” said 73-year-old Drew.

Glamis Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
“He bought the lorry probably 35 years ago from a market gardener in North Berwick and restored it over a number of years.

“But it fell into disrepair and the long and short of it was he wanted myself and Ross to have it and restore it.

“Our promise to him was to have it ready for Glamis and get him along there to see it.

“We were practically non-stop at restoring it so we could keep our promise to Geoff.”

Former engineer

But Geoff wasn’t expecting to see the old Morris signwritten with his name on it.

Drew added: “Geoff was an engineer at Leyland in Bathgate and he often spoke to us about that.

“We thought it would be nice to have his name on it, so we put it on the sign above the can and painted ‘Geoff Fishwick, Engineer, Gargunnock’ on the doors.

Drew and recently retired Kettins postie Ross, 65, even created a crest with Geoff’s initials for the front of the lorry.

Geoff Fishwick, 92, with restored Morris FV Commercial at Glamis Extravaganza.
“He had kept the market gardener’s name on the lorry when he restored it,” said Drew.

“So to see his own name on it was a surprise for Geoff.

“He’s finding thing’s a bit difficult now, but his mind is as sharp as ever.

“There were definitely a few tears shed by us all,” he added.

“We’re really chuffed with the way it has turned out.

“The Extravaganza was a cracking event again this year but for us this was definitely the highlight.”

