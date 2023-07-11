Perthshire pals restore 1950 lorry to fulfil Glamis Extravaganza promise to 92-year-old Geoff

In a record-breaking Glamis Extravaganza entry, one stunning truck carried its past and present owners on an emotional journey to deliver on a promise for the big weekend.

The Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club event is the largest of its kind in Scotland and drew a huge crowd to Glamis Castle.

And it saw a Stirlingshire 92-year-old reunited with the 1950 Morris lorry he gifted to two Perthshire pals who worked countless hours to fulfil their pledge to have it restored in time for the gathering.

Shared passion

Drew Laburn and Ross Yeaman share a passion for old vehicles – from cars and tractors to the Morris Commercial FV which is the latest addition to their fleet.

Retired Blairgowrie builder Drew admitted tears were shed when they were able to get Geoff Fishwick to Glamis to see the five-ton flatbed in its newly-restored glory.

“Ross and I have been friends with Geoff for years but he is now battling Parkinson’s,” said 73-year-old Drew.

“He bought the lorry probably 35 years ago from a market gardener in North Berwick and restored it over a number of years.

“But it fell into disrepair and the long and short of it was he wanted myself and Ross to have it and restore it.

“Our promise to him was to have it ready for Glamis and get him along there to see it.

“We were practically non-stop at restoring it so we could keep our promise to Geoff.”

Former engineer

But Geoff wasn’t expecting to see the old Morris signwritten with his name on it.

Drew added: “Geoff was an engineer at Leyland in Bathgate and he often spoke to us about that.

“We thought it would be nice to have his name on it, so we put it on the sign above the can and painted ‘Geoff Fishwick, Engineer, Gargunnock’ on the doors.

Drew and recently retired Kettins postie Ross, 65, even created a crest with Geoff’s initials for the front of the lorry.

“He had kept the market gardener’s name on the lorry when he restored it,” said Drew.

“So to see his own name on it was a surprise for Geoff.

“He’s finding thing’s a bit difficult now, but his mind is as sharp as ever.

“There were definitely a few tears shed by us all,” he added.

“We’re really chuffed with the way it has turned out.

“The Extravaganza was a cracking event again this year but for us this was definitely the highlight.”