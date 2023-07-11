Angus dealer tried to smuggle £100k of ecstasy in cat food packages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Angus dealer tried to smuggle £100k of ecstasy in cat food packages

Toby Bishop, who was known to customers as 'Maverick the Speedy,' was caught after a UK Border Force worker based at Coventry’s International Postal Hub was given a parcel to examine in July last year.

By James Mulholland
Toby Bishop tried to smuggle £100k of ecstasy into Scotland, hidden in cat food packages
An Angus man who tried to smuggle almost £100,000 of ecstasy into Scotland hidden in cat food has been told that a jail sentence is “inevitable” by a high court judge.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the officer found the parcel to be declared as cat food and it was sent from Germany. The sender had addressed it to 21-year-old Bishop’s home near Forfar.

Prosecutor David Dickson told judge Lord Braid that once the cat food was opened, the Border Force staff member found ecstasy which could have made £84,430 if sold for £10 on the streets.

Police raid

UK Border Force then notified Police Scotland colleagues who raided Bishop’s home on August 3 2023.

Mr Dickson said detectives then found that Bishop had been growing cannabis at the property which had a potential street value at £11,250.

The High Court in Edinburgh

He told the court of the moment that Bishop – who lived with his parents – was snared by detectives, who also came to Forfar from the elite National Crime Agency.

“At 9.50am on August 3 2022, officers from the National Crime Agency and the Police Service of Scotland attended at the accused’s house.

“Entry was permitted by his father. The accused was seen to emerge from the area of the garage.”

Cannabis crops in Toby Bishop’s home. Image: Crown Office

Mr Dickson said: “Toby Bishop began to act erratically, refusing to comply with the officers requests and kept trying  to lead them away from the garden and garage areas. Given his conduct he was handcuffed.

“The accused stated to the police ‘it would be quicker if I showed officers where everything is.’

“Officers then searched the accused’s bedroom where they recovered smaller sealed bags.

“The accused then said ‘cannabis is in there and there is a lot more in the garage. I’ve been growing it.”

‘Maverick the Speedy’

The story emerged after Bishop, from Glenogil, pleaded guilty to charges of being involved in the supply of ecstasy and cannabis.

Mr Dickson told Lord Braid how officers found a frame in the garage with cannabis which appeared to be drying. They also discovered a poly tunnel behind the garage in a garden which contained a six further plants at “various stages of growth”.

Toby Bishop at an earlier court hearing

Mr Dickson told the court that officers then arrested Dickson and took him to a police station where he gave a “predominantly no comment interview”.

However, police examined Bishop’s phone and found that he he sent incriminating messages on encrypted chat app Telegram.

Mr Dickson said: “Telegram chat conversations between July 1 2022 and August 3 2022 were recovered from the accused’s phone which disclosed he went by the name ‘Maverick the Speedy’ and offered to sell pills and cannabis.

“Documents were recovered from the phone including price lists for controlled drugs, information on poly tunnel construction, how to grow cannabis and one showing the effects of ecstasy.

“A search of the browser history of the phone disclosed three searches were made in relation to freezing MDMA.”

Involved in ‘drugs fraternity’

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told Lord Braid that as his client was a first offender, sentence would have to be deferred to obtain a report about Bishop’s background.

He also told the court that Bishop’s involvement in the drugs trade was limited – he said Bishop was paid just £100 to have the ecstasy delivered to his home.

Ecstasy pills

Mr Gilmartin added: “He told the police ‘I just get paid to get them delivered to me they then get delivered somewhere else’.

“He was involved in using drugs at a low level. By doing this he became involved in the drugs fraternity.”

Lord Braid then deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports.

He told Bishop, who came to court with a two bags containing his personal possessions: “You will be remanded in custody. A custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Bishop will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

