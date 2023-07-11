Dundee drug dealer pulled gun on car with three woman and baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Gordon Currie
Afraz Mughal appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
A road rage drug dealer who pulled a gun on a car full of women and a baby has been sent to prison for two years.

Afraz Mughal pointed the replica weapon at the terrified motorist and her friends and told them he was going to shoot them because they tailgated him.

The driver fled at speed after the confrontation at a roundabout and raced to the nearest police station where she raised the alarm.

When officers traced former taxi driver Mughal, they found the gun hidden in a washing basket in his home along with a kilo of cannabis worth almost £10,000.

Mughal, 32, from Dundee, admitted having a firearm with the intention of making the woman believe he would use violence against her on 19 July 2021.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis from his home in Old Glamis Road on 20 July 2021.

Angry confrontation

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer was driving past Morrisons and she had two female passengers and a six-week-old baby in the car.

“The accused was ahead of them on the road and for some unknown reason he began making hand gestures towards them out of the vehicle.

“They pulled alongside each other at a roundabout and an argument ensued. The accused said the complainer had been ‘driving up his a***.’

“She replied ‘I’ll put my fist up your a***’ and he appeared very angry. He was shouting and screaming at her. He reached into his centre console and picked up a gun.”

Mughal shouted: “Stick your fist up my a***? I’ll f***ing shoot you.”

Ms Wilkinson told the court: “The accused was seen to wave the gun around and point it towards them. They all feared they were going to be killed or injured.

“They drove away and the accused followed them for a period. They got to Downfield police station and rang the bell in a panic. They shouted ‘there’s a man outside with a gun.'”

Police search

Officers traced Mughal and found a bag inside a washing basket, inside which the replica gun was hidden. They also found around a kilo of cannabis in a cardboard box in the living room.

Police searched Mughal’s home on Old Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

Solicitor Annika Jethwa, defending, said: “He had a number of family bereavements and that led to him taking cannabis to the extent he did. His cannabis addiction became too great.

“He became involved in keeping it at his house and driving it to fund his own habit, and as a consequence of his addiction he became involved in the firearms offence.

“He reacted very badly to the driving of the car but he accepts responsibility. He has led a law abiding lifestyle and has a work ethic. He has learned from his mistakes and disassociated himself from his friendship group.

“The replica gun came to him from the same person that gave him the drugs. It was given to him as part of the drugs he was holding. His drug taking was particularly bad at the time and he made a poor decision.”

Sheriff Mark Thornley said: “This was a replica gun linked to the cannabis. These are charges of the most serious nature. The gun was linked to almost a kilo of cannabis.

“There may have been some driving issues, but these people thought they were going to be killed or injured as a result of what you had. They were terrified by what you presented at them.

“It seems there is only one outcome.”

