Dundee drug dealer pulled gun on car with three woman and baby

A road rage drug dealer who pulled a gun on a car full of women and a baby has been sent to prison for two years.

Afraz Mughal pointed the replica weapon at the terrified motorist and her friends and told them he was going to shoot them because they tailgated him.

The driver fled at speed after the confrontation at a roundabout and raced to the nearest police station where she raised the alarm.

When officers traced former taxi driver Mughal, they found the gun hidden in a washing basket in his home along with a kilo of cannabis worth almost £10,000.

Mughal, 32, from Dundee, admitted having a firearm with the intention of making the woman believe he would use violence against her on 19 July 2021.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis from his home in Old Glamis Road on 20 July 2021.

Angry confrontation

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer was driving past Morrisons and she had two female passengers and a six-week-old baby in the car.

“The accused was ahead of them on the road and for some unknown reason he began making hand gestures towards them out of the vehicle.

“They pulled alongside each other at a roundabout and an argument ensued. The accused said the complainer had been ‘driving up his a***.’

“She replied ‘I’ll put my fist up your a***’ and he appeared very angry. He was shouting and screaming at her. He reached into his centre console and picked up a gun.”

Mughal shouted: “Stick your fist up my a***? I’ll f***ing shoot you.”

Ms Wilkinson told the court: “The accused was seen to wave the gun around and point it towards them. They all feared they were going to be killed or injured.

“They drove away and the accused followed them for a period. They got to Downfield police station and rang the bell in a panic. They shouted ‘there’s a man outside with a gun.'”

Police search

Officers traced Mughal and found a bag inside a washing basket, inside which the replica gun was hidden. They also found around a kilo of cannabis in a cardboard box in the living room.

Solicitor Annika Jethwa, defending, said: “He had a number of family bereavements and that led to him taking cannabis to the extent he did. His cannabis addiction became too great.

“He became involved in keeping it at his house and driving it to fund his own habit, and as a consequence of his addiction he became involved in the firearms offence.

“He reacted very badly to the driving of the car but he accepts responsibility. He has led a law abiding lifestyle and has a work ethic. He has learned from his mistakes and disassociated himself from his friendship group.

“The replica gun came to him from the same person that gave him the drugs. It was given to him as part of the drugs he was holding. His drug taking was particularly bad at the time and he made a poor decision.”

Sheriff Mark Thornley said: “This was a replica gun linked to the cannabis. These are charges of the most serious nature. The gun was linked to almost a kilo of cannabis.

“There may have been some driving issues, but these people thought they were going to be killed or injured as a result of what you had. They were terrified by what you presented at them.

“It seems there is only one outcome.”

