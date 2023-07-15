Emergency services at three-vehicle crash in Fife

Emergency services are at a three-vehicle crash in Fife.

Fire, police and ambulance are at the incident on the A915 Standing Stane Road.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a three vehicle crash on the Standing Stane Road at 12.08pm.

“We sent three appliances – two from Methil and one from Glenrothes. They remain at the scene.

“No further details are available at this stage.”

One eye-witness said the crash looked to be serious while another reported massive delays as a result.

More follows