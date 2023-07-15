Fife Emergency services at three-vehicle crash in Fife Major traffic delays are being reported on the A915 due to the incident By Lindsey Hamilton July 15 2023, 12.48pm Share Emergency services at three-vehicle crash in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4560103/emergency-services-at-three-vehicle-crash-in-fife/ Copy Link The Standing Stane Road. Image: Google Maps Emergency services are at a three-vehicle crash in Fife. Fire, police and ambulance are at the incident on the A915 Standing Stane Road. A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a three vehicle crash on the Standing Stane Road at 12.08pm. “We sent three appliances – two from Methil and one from Glenrothes. They remain at the scene. “No further details are available at this stage.” One eye-witness said the crash looked to be serious while another reported massive delays as a result. More follows