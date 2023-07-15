Emergency services at three-vehicle crash in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Emergency services at three-vehicle crash in Fife

Major traffic delays are being reported on the A915 due to the incident

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Standing Stane Road. Image: Google Maps
The Standing Stane Road. Image: Google Maps

Emergency services are at a three-vehicle crash in Fife.

Fire, police and ambulance are at the incident on the A915 Standing Stane Road.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a three vehicle crash on the Standing Stane Road at 12.08pm.

“We sent three appliances – two from Methil and one from Glenrothes. They remain at the scene.

“No further details are available at this stage.”

One eye-witness said the crash looked to be serious while another reported massive delays as a result.

More follows

More from Fife

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Ebay racist rant Picture shows; Denise Simpson. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 13/07/2023
Fife woman fined for racist campaign against eBay seller
Karen Stewart-Russell from Star and Esther Hunter from Kinneswood (both volunteers) excavate a hearth on East Lomond. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife's East Lomond dig 'fills a big gap in the archaeology of Scotland'
Club secretary Ryan Gray, club chairman Iain Smith and member Larry Beveridge of Cupar and District Model Railway Club, pictured with Larry's layout for 2023 'Parson's Creek'. Image: Michael Alexander
Cupar Model Rail 2023: Why the club is about much more than modelling
Sophie Newnham, Tyler McLelland and Harrison Smith in Portugal.
Fife mum 'bursts into tears' as disabled son wins GB boccia gold in Portugal
Post Thumbnail
Woman, 55, to be reported for road offences after being hospitalised in Kinghorn crash
The St Andrews Links Trust runs the Old Course.
St Andrews Links Trust accused of threatening to 'fire and rehire' dozens of workers
Fife Zoo managing director Michael Knight.
Fife Zoo makes free ticket pledge to visitors during washout summer
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drug bust in Inverkeithing Picture shows; Police on Inverkeithing High Street . Inverkeithing High Street . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Drugs search carried out at Inverkeithing property
Traffic queuing on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing
Delays after three-car crash on Queensferry Crossing
Magician Kevin Quantum.
Fife Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Kevin Quantum bringing magic to Perth