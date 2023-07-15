Yellow weather warning for thunderstorm issued for Tayside and Fife

A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms over large parts of Scotland, including Angus, Tayside and Fife.

The Met office say the warning is in place until 11pm on Saturday.

They say that thunderstorms and heavy showers will bring some disruption.

They have forecast driving conditions will be affected and delays on roads and railways are possible.

Flooding is also likely and damage to buildings from lightning is possible.