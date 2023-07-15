Missing Angus woman traced ‘safe and well’

Police searching for a missing Angus woman say she has been found “safe and well”.

Concern was growing for Jessica Ogilvie who has been reported missing from the Arbroath area.

The 24-year-old had not been seen since last Tuesday.

In an update late on Saturday evening police thanked the public for their assistance.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Jessica Ogilvie, 24, who was reported missing from Arbroath has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”