Rory McAllister claims Montrose Viaplay Cup winner to stun St Mirren

Links Park side earned a deserved 1-0 win over their Paisley visitors to get their campaign off to a flying start.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose claimed a deserved win over St Mirren Image: SNS
Rory McAllister’s superb second-half strike helped Montrose claim a Viaplay Cup scalp over St Mirren.

McAllister netted in 58 minutes after fine build-up play from Matheus Machado and Kane Hester.

And the winning strike was no more than Montrose deserved after a superb display to get the new campaign off to a flier.

Montrose No 2 Ross Campbell spoke of his club’s aim to give the Viaplay Cup a real go as they prepared to host St Mirren.

And with record signing Kane Hester making his competitive debut alongside Rory McAllister in attack, the Links Park side had a potent strikeforce.

Montrose looked composed and well-drilled and more than matched their Premiership visitors.

They even survived an early injury to Andrew Steeves and a change of shape to go toe-to-toe with St Mirren.

Hester had their best chances in the first period.

Ross Campbell promised Montrose would have real go against St Mirren. Image: SNS

He broke clear of Charles Dunne to go one-on-one with Zach Hemming.

But the ball was trapped under his feet and he couldn’t get his shot away.

At the other end, Cammy Gill made a stunning double block to deny Greg Kiltie from 20 yards and again at the rebound.

That sent the sides in goalless with all to play for.

The Angus side took the lead in spectacular fashion in 58 minutes.

Matheus Machado showed superb skill to cut in from the left and find Hester.

Stunning Montrose strike by Rory McAllister

Hester’s composure saw him find space to slot in McAllister to fire into the top corner from 15 yards.

It was a terrific team goal that underlines just how potent this new-look Montrose side could be this term.

Starman – Terry Masson – Used his vast experience to control the midfield with ease but in truth there were so many star performers in blue.

Montrose: Gill 8, Williamson 7, Steeves 5 (Machado 7), Quinn 7, Dillon 7, Masson 8, Webster 7, Brown 7 (Shrive 2), Gardyne 7 m(, Hester 7 (Batchelor 2), McAllister 8. Subs: Matthews, Grant, Giacomini.

Referee – Willie Collum

