Busy Perth bridge to close for emergency repairs after crash

Northbound traffic on Friarton Bridge will be diverted.

By Poppy Watson
A busy bridge near Perth will be closed for emergency repairs after a crash.

Friarton Bridge will shut to traffic travelling northbound on the M90 this Sunday.

The work, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, will also require the closure of one southbound lane.

The work will include emergency repairs to the central reserve barrier and the installation of temporary barriers to protect the western parapet, which were damaged in a crash earlier this week.

The bridge will be closed from 11pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday, with northbound  traffic diverted though Perth.

Traffic on the M90 will be impacted by the bridge closure. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

M90 traffic to be diverted

The M90 travelling northbound will be closed at junction 10, with traffic diverted to Broxden Roundabout.

From the roundabout, traffic can follow a signed diversion route down the A93 Glasgow road in Perth to Queen’s Bridge.

Traffic can then turn right at the end of the bridge and follow the diversion along the A85 Dundee road to re-join the A90 travelling northbound at Barnhill interchange.

Advance warnings of the bridge closure will be showcased on the overhead gantries.

Drivers are encouraged to check Traffic Scotland’s website for real-time journey information.

