Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Liam Gordon ‘still my captain’ says St Johnstone boss as Steven MacLean praises substitutes’ impact at Celtic

The McDiarmid Park manager wants a strong bench this season.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Gordon and Stevie May were among the St Johnstone substitutes who played their part against Celtic.
Liam Gordon and Stevie May were among the St Johnstone substitutes who played their part against Celtic. Images; SNS.

Steven MacLean wants his substitute options to be an asset for St Johnstone this season.

And Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Celtic proved his point.

The Perth boss got strong performances from 1 to 11 when Saints faced the league champions.

But he also got significant contributions from his four substitutes, three of whom played for more than half-an-hour.

“My bench affected the game on Saturday,” said MacLean, who was severely restricted with what he could two in Saints’ previous two Premiership fixtures and their League Cup matches.

“Stevie May, James Brown, Cammy MacPherson and Liam Gordon all did well.

Stevie May was a substitute on Saturday.
Stevie May was a substitute on Saturday. Image: SNS.

“I was able to make positive changes when people were getting tired.

“I was actually going to throw Chris Kane on at one point, but felt I needed another midfielder.

“I have to emphasise that you need the whole squad. You need your subs.

“When the subs come on, they need to try and be the best player on the pitch to make sure they start the next game.”

St Johnstone Liam Gordon ‘still my captain’

Dan Phillips wore the armband for the first time but Gordon’s role at McDiarmid Park hasn’t changed.

“Liam Gordon is my captain,” said MacLean.

“When I spoke to him about not starting, I told him he is still my captain.

“Dan was captain on the day and he did well.

Dan Phillips in action against Celtic.
Dan Phillips in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“I never even spoke to him about it and I just let the kit man put the armband at his bit.

“I didn’t want to make a big thing about it.

“He leads by example anyway and he has come out of his shell more recently.

“It maybe showed that I have faith in him – and I do.

“He is a good player and I really like him. He has all the attributes to be a top player.

“He can get even fitter and stronger.

“People may see him as a sitter but he can go box-to-box as well.

“He is brilliant one versus one. I think we can get him higher at times.”

Matt Smith in his best position

Meanwhile, Saints fans got to see the real Matt Smith at Parkhead after his square peg in round hole first start in the Highlands.

“It was my fault,” said MacLean. “I played him right wing against Ross County.

St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith in action against Celtic.
St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“It wasn’t Matt’s fault. He is not a right-winger, he is a centre midfielder.

“I shouldn’t have played him in that position but I was trying to get him in the team.

“Matt never moaned once, rolled his sleeves up and got on with it.”

