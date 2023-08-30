Anger as Kirkcaldy council houses lie empty for four months while homelessness rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Anger as Kirkcaldy council houses lie empty for four months while homelessness rises

It takes an average of 120 days to reallocate a council home in the Kirkcaldy area - far longer than in other parts of Fife.

By Claire Warrender
Kirkcaldy SNP councillor Carol Lindsay
Kirkcaldy SNP councillor Carol Lindsay. Image: Supplied.

Council houses in Kirkcaldy are lying empty for up to four months before being reallocated.

New figures show it is taking Fife Council an average of 120 days to re-let a home in the town after tenants move out.

This is despite record levels of homelessness in the region.

Kirkcaldy SNP councillor Carol Lindsay branded the delay “absolutely ridiculous” in the midst of a housing crisis.

And she has called on the local authority to get its act together to bring the waiting time down.

Four month wait is ‘absolutely ridiculous’

The figures relate to the first quarter of 2023.

And while the council says they are now improving, they show the reallocation time in the Kirkcaldy area is far longer than in other parts of Fife.

In Levenmouth, council houses are re-let within just 42 days and in Glenrothes it’s 45 days.

Fife council headquarters.
Fife council headquarters.

The next longest after Kirkcaldy is Dunfermline, which has a 67-day wait.

Ms Lindsay said: “To have a wait of four months before Fife Council can let a property out in Kirkcaldy is absolutely ridiculous – especially as we are in the midst of a housing crisis.

“I’ve been asking Fife Council why the waiting time to move new tenants into these properties is so high.

“But all they have told me is there are other figures skewing these numbers which I find to be an unacceptable answer.”

Difficult to explain to people waiting for a home

She added: “The number of constituents who come to me daily desperate to be housed is steadily rising.

“And it is very difficult to explain to them why they can’t be housed when they themselves point out several properties in their area lying vacant.

“The loss of revenue alone from these empty properties is bound to be astronomical.”

In April this year, Fife Council approved a £150m plan to build 1,250 new houses to alleviate homelessness.

According to Scottish Government figures, at that point 807 Fife households were without a permanent home.

And a further 16,000 were on a waiting list to be offered new homes.

Council says performance is ‘improving dramatically’

Fife Council housing manager Gavin Smith said the authority is working to minimise the time houses across Fife are empty.

He said: “There have been issues with a new reporting system which has affected our ability to monitor our performance accurately.

“But we do know the time taken to complete repairs is improving dramatically.

“Improving the regional variations in performance is also a priority for us.

“And we’ll be reporting on the progress we’re making at the people and communities scrutiny committee later this week.”

