Firm linked to Perth hotel where three people died goes into liquidation

A company linked to a Perth hotel where three people died in a fire is to be liquidated, a court has ordered.

The blaze at the New County Hotel on January 2 claimed the lives of three people – sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, and 38-year-old Keith Russell, originally from Edinburgh.

Answers are still being sought for the cause of the fire, which also claimed the life of Donna’s dog Joey.

Perth Hospitality Limited liquidation

Karen Kennedy, who managed the County Place hotel for five years before the fire, previously said she raised safety concerns at the premises to its owner Rashid Hussain.

A month before the fire she signed off on a contract for independent health and safety consultants to inspect the hotel, on behalf of his business Perth Hospitality Limited.

Now it has emerged that Perth Hospitality Limited is being liquidated over an unpaid energy bill.

The business was taken to court in Leeds by Engie Power Limited in May.

District judge Kelly Bond delivered her verdict last month, ordering that Perth Hospitality Limited be “wound up by this court under the provisions of the Insolvency Act 1986.”

Newly filed records at Companies House show David Willis and Martyn Pullin of FRP Advisory were appointed as liquidators on August 8.

FRP Advisory said: “Perth Hospitality Limited is understood to have provided hotel management services.

“The liquidators are conducting statutory investigations as they explore the conduct of the business and events leading up to the insolvency.

“Enquiries for customers, creditors and stakeholders can be directed to cp.teesside@frpadvisory.com.”

Engie Power Limited, which has its UK headquarters Leeds, did not respond to a request to comment.

Mr Hussain was asked to comment on the liquidation via his accountants AS Associates in Middlesex.

Ownership of New County Hotel

Perth Hospitality Limited has more debts than assets according to its most recent accounts.

The accounts, for the year ending May 31 2021, show assets of £25,014 and debts of £84,868.

Its registered office was previously flexible office space in London’s Shelton Street and at the year end it employed eight staff. Its accounts for the year ending May 2022 are overdue.

While Perth Hospitality Limited was involved in the operation of the New County Hotel it did not own the building.

Title deeds, obtained from Registers of Scotland, show the New County Hotel building was purchased in 2015 for £368,000 by Edwin Hotels Limited. This is another business owned by Rashid Hussain.

This company – which is not part of the liquidation process – states its assets are worth £1.85 million in its most recent accounts.

Safety failings

A member of staff at New County Hotel reported the blaze to Scottish Fire and Rescue at 5.02am on January 2.

Scottish Fire and Rescue mobilised nine fire appliances and set up a command support unit within a cordon. At its height more than 60 firefighters tackled the fire.

At 12.23pm the police stated three people were confirmed dead at the scene. They were named later that week.

A fire safety audit, conducted three weeks before the fire, ordered 21 improvements be made.

A few weeks after the fire Ms Kennedy revealed she had concerns for years about conditions in the hotel.

She said: “It’s too late for those who died but for a long time I was trying to take action.

“I was constantly flagging up my worries to Rashid Hussain, who owned the hotel as part of his Perth Hospitality company.”

New County Hotel, which had 24 bedrooms and four suites, remains closed while the investigation continues.