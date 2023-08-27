Dan Phillips: Captaining St Johnstone was a ‘privilege’ and Perth team have set a standard they can’t fall short of

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dan Phillips: Captaining St Johnstone was a ‘privilege’ and Perth team have set a standard they can’t fall short of

The 22-year-old thought armband was a changing room joke.

By Eric Nicolson
Dan Phillips was honoured to be named St Johnstone captain against Celtic.
Dan Phillips was honoured to be named St Johnstone captain against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Dan Phillips thought his St Johnstone team-mates were playing a joke when he found the captain’s armband waiting for him in the away dressing room at Celtic Park.

But once he realised it was no Parkhead prank, the “privilege” of leading Saints for the first time sunk in.

And after the side he skippered produced their best performance of the season to earn a precious point against the Premiership champions, he’s hoping to get the honour again.

“Do you know what? I went into the changing room before the game and saw the armband in my place,” said the Trinidad and Tobago international.

“I thought someone was taking the p**s out of me! I thought the boys were having a laugh!

“But it’s a privilege.

Dan Phillips in action against Celtic.
Dan Phillips in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“It shows the manager has faith in me and I’d like to think I repaid it.

“Hopefully it’s not a one-off and it’s something that can happen going forward.

“I’ve tried to add leadership qualities to my game and drive standards in training.

“But I’ve always said there should be 11 captains on the pitch and I thought there were against Celtic. Everyone doing their job and everyone talking.”

Pride and a point

The 22-year-old added: “I’m very, very proud.

“It was a big performance from all of the boys, especially the ones who came in and made their debuts.

“New faces bring competition and raise standards in training.

“Boys know they have to lift their levels and keep pushing if they want to play.

“I think we got what we deserved at the end of the game.

“We’re a team that gets written off.

“We know the last few games weren’t good enough and we had to make a statement.

“This is something to build on.

“We can’t let our levels drop below that.

“This is the bare minimum now.

“Defensively we were really tight and really good and we have more to come with the ball as well.”

Saints frustrated Celtic on Saturday.
Saints frustrated Celtic on Saturday. Image: PA.

Phillips admitted he was beginning to get greedy as the match progressed and Saints were turning defence into counter-attack with a rising purpose.

“I definitely thought we could have got all three points,” he said. “I was almost up the pitch with Mayso celebrating (when he was through on goal)!

“We had a chance from a corner and Dara (Costelloe) has done really well in a one-v-one. I felt we were always a threat.

“As the game went on, we grew in confidence and just kept on going at it.

“It was a collective determination that we weren’t going to concede.”

Post-Dingwall response

MacLean couldn’t find fault with his players after Saturday’s game but it was a different story in Dingwall a fortnight ago.

“We know our standards,” said Phillips. “So the manager could have gone in there and said nothing and we would have known it wasn’t good enough.

“All the boys have responded in the right way. Positive. We got on the training pitch and have been at it 100 per cent.”

Nobody has impressed more for Saints this season than new goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov.

“He’s unbelievable,” said Phillips. “Bulgaria’s number one!

“I thought Remi (Matthews) was unbelievable last season and it’s tough to replace a goalkeeper like that.

“But it looks like we have another amazing keeper. He is very vocal, commanding, comes and claims crosses. We’re really happy with him.”

Conversation