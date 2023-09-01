Fife steps at centre of ‘disgusting’ Old Firm paint war

Graffiti in Rangers and Celtic colours daubed on public steps in Kirkcaldy has been branded “disgusting”.

The steps, which link High Street with the bus station, were targeted twice in less than 48 hours in separate tit-for-tat attacks.

Yobs painted the steps in Gers’ red, white and blue in the early hours of Monday morning.

But then in an apparent revenge stunt, those colours were painted over in Celtic’s green, white and orange.

Old Firm vandalism

It the latest in spate of similar football-related acts of vandalism across the area in recent months.

In April, police issued a statement condemning the damage to signs and bridges in Fife and called for the public to help catch the culprits.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance told The Courier the latest graffiti was both “idiotic and disgusting”.

He said: “It’s been going on for months and people are sick of it.

“Recently sectarian slogans had to be removed from a wall in the town.

“There is no place for sectarianism in a modern-day society whether in football or religious vandalism of any other form.

“Residents have rightly had enough and I’ve been inundated with people wanting a stop put to it.

“I must thank Fife Council for acting quickly to remove the vandalism at the steps which come at a cost to the public.”

A council maintenance team has now removed the paint from the steps.

Dawn Jamieson, safer communities manager, said: “Vandalism and anti-social behaviour of any kind is unacceptable.

“It’s also a blight on our communities.

“I would encourage the public to report this type of behaviour to the police by calling 101, ideally when it is happening.

“Alternatively, reports can be made online.”