Fife steps at centre of ‘disgusting’ Old Firm paint war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife steps at centre of ‘disgusting’ Old Firm paint war

Vandals strike twice daubing paint across entire flight of step in Kirkcaldy town centre.

By Neil Henderson
Steps in Kirkcaldy were vandalised in first Rangers and then Celtic colours. Image: Supplied.
Steps in Kirkcaldy were vandalised in first Rangers and then Celtic colours. Image: Supplied.

Graffiti in Rangers and Celtic colours daubed on public steps in Kirkcaldy has been branded “disgusting”.

The steps, which link High Street with the bus station, were targeted twice in less than 48 hours in separate tit-for-tat attacks.

Yobs painted the steps in Gers’ red, white and blue in the early hours of Monday morning.

But then in an apparent revenge stunt, those colours were painted over in Celtic’s green, white and orange.

Old Firm vandalism

It the latest in spate of similar football-related acts of vandalism across the area in recent months.

In April, police issued a statement condemning the damage to signs and bridges in Fife and called for the public to help catch the culprits.

In April a number of road signs in Fife covered in graffiti.
The logo of the Union Bears, a Rangers supporters group. Image: Police Scotland

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance told The Courier the latest graffiti was both “idiotic and disgusting”.

He said: “It’s been going on for months and people are sick of it.

“Recently sectarian slogans had to be removed from a wall in the town.

“There is no place for sectarianism in a modern-day society whether in football or religious vandalism of any other form.

“Residents have rightly had enough and I’ve been inundated with people wanting a stop put to it.

David Torrance MSP.
David Torrance MSP. Image: DC Thomson.

“I must thank Fife Council for acting quickly to remove the vandalism at the steps which come at a cost to the public.”

A council maintenance team has now removed the paint from the steps.

Dawn Jamieson, safer communities manager, said: “Vandalism and anti-social behaviour of any kind is unacceptable.

The painted steps have now been cleaned up by Fife Council.
The painted steps have now been cleaned up by Fife Council. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson.

“It’s also a blight on our communities.

“I would encourage the public to report this type of behaviour to the police by calling 101, ideally when it is happening.

“Alternatively, reports can be made online.”

More from Fife

Tayport Primary pupils Sebastian, Penelope, Sadie and Freya give the Larick Centre's Scottish their seal of approval.
Excitement as North East Fife communities welcome the pawesome Scotties By The Sea trail
Outwith Festival returns to Dunfermline next week.
Free bus travel offer for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival audiences
Dare was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston.
Rapist jailed for attack in Dunfermline after woman 'explicitly' said no
Appeal for information after emaciated dog found abandoned outside pet hotel in Fife.
Dog in 'extremely poor condition' found abandoned in Fife
Professor Tom Duncan taught at St Andrews University for half a century and was heavily involved in the musical life of the town.
Tom Duncan: Retired St Andrews University lecturer and church organist dies
Annie Russell, 3, from Broughty Ferry enjoys the warm weather at Dundee Waterfront splash pad
Tayside and Fife set for prolonged spell of warm weather despite arrival of autumn
Jason Ward drove while unfit.
Airborne cocaine driver left 'path of destruction' in Fife street
Fife councillor Altany Craik with Rosyth man Eddie Duncan at the launch of Fife 191 in Leven.
Fife 191: The new road trip round some of the kingdom's most Instagrammable locations
Perth railway station
Buses to replace trains south of Perth all weekend
Ross Armour was responsible for the dog when it attacked.
Woman bitten by Alsatian which jumped Fife garden fence 

Conversation