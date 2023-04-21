Vandals leave trail of ‘shocking’ football graffiti in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vandals have left a trail of football-based graffiti across Fife.

Signs and bridges throughout the Hill of Beath, Crossgates and Cowdenbeath have been targeted.

The graffiti could result in fear among residents and visitors, according to police.

They are now appealing for information to trace those responsible.

Anti-social behaviour in Fife

One of the images shows the logo of the Union Bears, a Rangers supporters group.

At another location, ‘Union Bears’ has been sprayed over green and white striped graffiti.

Police Sergeant John Nicol said: ‘‘This type of anti-social behaviour is shocking, unsightly, creates a negative impression of our communities and can raise fear to residents and visitors alike.

“This is not a victimless crime either, and often can see the local taxpayer foot the bill for repairs or cleaning.”

He added: “We work with our partners to tackle such issues, including Fife Council.

“We would ask the members of the public to assist us by considering whether they have seen anyone in possession of aerosol paints in public places.

‘‘If that is the case, or if you have any information that could help us, please contact Police Scotland on 101, or speak with your local police officers.’’

Fife Council’s safer communities manager Dawn Jamieson said: “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities.

“We will continue to regularly patrol these areas and work closely with the police and partners to combat this anti-social behaviour.

“We would also encourage members of the public to report any incidents by calling the police or going online to http://www.fife.gov.uk/antisocialbehaviour.”