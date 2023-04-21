Dave Mackay says Dunfermline will use extending records as motivation to see out the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a few days that allowed the Dunfermline players some well-earned time off, it’s “important” they get back to work.

That’s according to assistant manager Dave Mackay, speaking ahead of their first match since they wrapped up the League One title.

This weekend’s opponents Airdrie have scored 27 goals in their last seven matches and could take full advantage of any hangover.

The Diamonds have plenty to play for and gave as good as they got at the Excelsior earlier in the season.

They will almost certainly contest the Championship playoff and could even take advantage of an out-of-form Falkirk to snatch second place.

Setting more club records

The league may be won but Dunfermline still want to finish the season strongly and will use extending further the records they have set this season.

The Pars are on an unbeaten run of 21 league matches, have racked up 20 clean sheets and are one game away from completing an unbeaten season at home.

“When you are on such a long unbeaten run then you want to maintain that,” said Mackay.

“We have got other things that we want to do and records to break.

“So we are fully focused now on the last three games, trying to win all three of them and maintain the run that we have been on, which has been incredible.”

Talks are ongoing to get more of the current squad signed up for next season and targets are being identified for the summer, added Mackay.

He and manager James McPake were recently rewarded with new deals of their own.

After Saturday’s trip to Airdrie, Dunfermline take on Clyde at KDM Group East End Park and finish the season away to Alloa.

Some current players will be playing for contracts, some may even be looking to catch the eye elsewhere.

Quality from the bench

Regardless of who is selected, the Pars assistant has seen enough evidence of the strength in depth among their ranks.

“There’ll be some changes, there’s no doubt,” said Mackay.

“Over the next three games there will be some changes, but it won’t be wholesale changes because we’ve got so much to play for.

“No matter who we pick I believe in the squad that we’ve got.

“It doesn’t weaken the team either, we’ve done that throughout the season, no matter what team has started.

“I think we’re in a really strong position now when we do make changes to the team, it doesn’t weaken us at all.

“It can be for tactical reasons, just mixing it up, changing personnel, rotation.

“We’ve got a really strong squad here.”