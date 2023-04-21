Dave Mackay says Dunfermline will use extending records as motivation to see out the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline will use extending records as motivation to see out the season

The Pars assistant manager insists it's back to work after last week's title-winning celebrations.

By Craig Cairns
Dave Mackay and James McPake will continue to rotate their team. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay and James McPake will continue to rotate their team. Image: Craig Brown.

After a few days that allowed the Dunfermline players some well-earned time off, it’s “important” they get back to work.

That’s according to assistant manager Dave Mackay, speaking ahead of their first match since they wrapped up the League One title.

This weekend’s opponents Airdrie have scored 27 goals in their last seven matches and could take full advantage of any hangover.

The Diamonds have plenty to play for and gave as good as they got at the Excelsior earlier in the season.

They will almost certainly contest the Championship playoff and could even take advantage of an out-of-form Falkirk to snatch second place.

Setting more club records

The league may be won but Dunfermline still want to finish the season strongly and will use extending further the records they have set this season.

The Pars are on an unbeaten run of 21 league matches, have racked up 20 clean sheets and are one game away from completing an unbeaten season at home.

“When you are on such a long unbeaten run then you want to maintain that,” said Mackay.

“We have got other things that we want to do and records to break.

From left: Dave Mackay, Martin Harty and Gary Montignani. Image: Craig Brown.

“So we are fully focused now on the last three games, trying to win all three of them and maintain the run that we have been on, which has been incredible.”

Talks are ongoing to get more of the current squad signed up for next season and targets are being identified for the summer, added Mackay.

He and manager James McPake were recently rewarded with new deals of their own.

After Saturday’s trip to Airdrie, Dunfermline take on Clyde at KDM Group East End Park and finish the season away to Alloa.

Some current players will be playing for contracts, some may even be looking to catch the eye elsewhere.

Quality from the bench

Regardless of who is selected, the Pars assistant has seen enough evidence of the strength in depth among their ranks.

“There’ll be some changes, there’s no doubt,” said Mackay.

“Over the next three games there will be some changes, but it won’t be wholesale changes because we’ve got so much to play for.

McPake and Mackay recently signed a deal until 2026. Image: Craig Brown.

“No matter who we pick I believe in the squad that we’ve got.

“It doesn’t weaken the team either, we’ve done that throughout the season, no matter what team has started.

“I think we’re in a really strong position now when we do make changes to the team, it doesn’t weaken us at all.

“It can be for tactical reasons, just mixing it up, changing personnel, rotation.

“We’ve got a really strong squad here.”

