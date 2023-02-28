James McPake on why it’s OK to change a winning team and the key ingredient in Dunfermline’s season so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake on why it’s OK to change a winning team and the key ingredient in Dunfermline’s season so far

By Craig Cairns
February 28 2023, 5.29pm
James McPake has rotated his Dunfermline squad throughout the season. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake has rotated his Dunfermline squad throughout the season. Image: Craig Brown.

‘Never change a winning team’ is a mantra you often hear in football analysis – if it ain’t broke, etc.

Reward those who have just achieved victory, the thinking goes and, in turn, you will be rewarded with consistency.

Not so for Dunfermline boss James McPake. In fact, he barely a week goes by without some alteration to his starting XI.

Then – be it to rescue a match, see out a lead or respond to opposition substitutions – he isn’t afraid to rip it up and start again if required.

These decisions are taken as a management team with assistant Dave Mackay, coach Martin Harty, chief scout Gary Montignani and goalkeeping coach Andy Collier.

From left: Dave Mackay, Martin Harty and Gary Montignani. Image: Craig Brown.

The core of that group worked with McPake at Dundee and lessons learned there have been brought into their reign at KDM Group East End Park.

Shaping up

“We work on a couple of shapes and that’s something that we’ve developed into as coaches and something we quickly identified,” McPake tells Courier Sport.

“How do we make them comfortable with two shapes?

“That’s how it started: how do we make them comfortable with changing shape when needed – being proactive rather than reactive?

“We’ve got set things that we do look for in the two of three shapes.”

By this he means they fundamentally have two set-ups, a back three and a back four, and they can be tweaked within.

For example, the back three has at times been led by a lone striker with two No10s or else two strikers ahead of a No 10.

Dunfermline lineups versus Clyde on January 28 (left) and last weekend v Queen of the South. Images: LineupXI.

This requires tactical work on the training pitch coupled with video analysis but there is a more crucial ingredient, according to the Pars boss: buy-in from the players.

As soon as McPake and co walked in the door they instilled a winning mentality, starting with the preseason friendlies and the leisurely table tennis matches between players.

The management team makes sure every player knows their value and everyone knows they will get their chance but that there is someone waiting to take their place if they don’t perform.

Sometimes ahead of kick-off they will even have a rough idea of the substitutes they will make and when.

Nothing fancy

“It’s nothing fancy or anything unique,” adds the Pars boss. “I feel we have a strong squad and a good team ethic.

“That was the important thing: getting a real team spirit – making sure they give everything no matter how long they are on the pitch for.

“I’ve had no one chap my door to ask why they’re not playing or anything.”

The likes of Nikolay Todorov and Robbie Mahon would probably have had cases to this season given their lack of starts at times.

But the decisions are never personal and the evidence that they aren’t being taken that way was there for all to see after the recent win at the Excelsior.

Coming back from 3-0 against Airdrie clearly helped but it was telling that those who had been replaced 30 minutes into the game were celebrating with the rest of the squad.

Showing that footage to the players is then used to keep the team spirit going.

“We show them that stuff,” says McPake. “That’s what we’re trying to build.

“That’s as important as showing clips of good play or bad bits that we want to get better at – we’re all working towards the one goal.”

