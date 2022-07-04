James McPake insists his Dunfermline players adopt a winning mentality – even if they’re playing table tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake insists his Dunfermline players adopt a winning mentality – even if they’re playing table tennis

By Craig Cairns
July 4 2022, 12.43pm
Dunfermline boss James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake has dismissed the importance of results in preseason – but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to forge a winning mentality.

The Pars have picked up three wins from three in their friendly matches so far, scoring 10 and keeping a clean sheet in each.

The latest was a 2-0 victory away to Stenhousemuir in a behind-closed-doors match, with Paul Allan and Matty Todd on the scoresheet.

McPake said that Sunday saw the coaching staff ease off the players a little before the hard work starts again today ahead of Tuesday night’s friendly versus Kilmarnock.

After that the competitive action starts away East Fife in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

James McPake is looking forward to taking on Kilmarnock.

“For Kilmarnock, we’ll work hard,” said the Dunfermline manager. “It will be a good game for us.

“It will be a good test against Derek [McInnes] and Tony [Docherty], with his team just being promoted.”

Excellent ‘to a man’

McPake added that while he doesn’t read too much into results at this stage he has been impressed with the response of his players.

Before Saturday’s victory against Stenhousemuir, Dunfermline defeated Cove Rangers
2-0 and Forfar Athletic 6-0.

What is important, according to McPake, is the desire to be a winner. “Results are not the important thing in a preseason,” he said.

“Whether it’s table tennis, or whatever you’re playing, you want to win. We’re trying to build that into the players.

“They’ve been great. A lot of credit to the players because they’ve been fantastic since the first day they come back. They’ve worked really hard.

“We’re not trying to reinvent anything, but maybe we can show the younger ones that they can go to a different level.

“I saw that in Craig Wighton, I’ve spoken about that on record, seeing him in rehab – and he knows he has different levels [he can go to].

“To a man they’ve been excellent, I can’t applaud them enough for the effort they’ve shown show far. But it’s still preseason.”

Dunfermline’s Rhys Breen on new manager methods and tease from teammates over how defender has ‘changed’ after return

