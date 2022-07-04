REVIEW: Masterful pianist delights at East Neuk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Masterful pianist delights at East Neuk

By Garry Fraser
July 4 2022, 12.55pm
The Pavel Haas Quartet gave a superlative performance at the East Neuk Festival.
I have experienced the four-seasons-in-a-day scenario in the East Neuk of Fife more than once, but on Sunday it was more like a dozen different moods in a day.

These ranged from the joyous to the funereal, with a huge spectrum of emotion in between.

Pianist Elizabeth Leonskaja interpreted Beethoven’s work perfectly.

This was courtesy of the East Neuk Festival, but to be more precise the monumental performances of pianist Elizabeth Leonskaja – first of all – and the Pavel Haas Quartet with Boris Giltburg (piano).

Rollercoaster of emotions

It was through their interpretation of music by Beethoven, Brahms and Dvorak that caused this rollercoaster of emotions, dictated by the composers’ penchant for variety of mood, colour and texture.

Crail Parish Church was the setting for this melee of moods, with Leonskaja starting proceedings with her performance of the last three Beethoven sonatas.

This was phenomenal in every aspect, but she was simply interpreting what Beethoven wanted, calmness personified one moment, a fiery fortissimo the next.

She’s been enchanting audiences for nigh on 60 years, and she shows no sign of stopping.

Her fluidity on the keyboard was exceptional, her forcefulness was engaging, her touch sublime and her precision pure and perfect.

A marvellous technique

Possibly some of the most difficult works in the repertoire, and a test of stamina to boot, but this performance was dashed off with more than a touch of bravado which, allied to a marvellous technique honed over the years, made for compulsive listening.

In my mind, the piano quintets of Brahms and Dvorak are chalk and cheese, the minor key prevalent in the former, a sunny disposition prevailing in the latter.

This was where the moods swung to and fro, passion in the opening Allegro of the Brahms followed by a demonic Scherzo.

Magical playing from the ensemble

Dvorak followed suit, a funereal take on the second movement followed up by a final two movements that had joie de vivre carved through them.

That’s the content of these great works in a nutshell, but it needed some magical playing from the ensemble to accentuate all the factors considered.

And this we got from a quartet who are simply on fire and a pianist caught up in the exuberance and technical brilliance that oozed out from start to finish.

I used “phenomenal” to describe the performance of Ms Leonskaja, but you need a full set of superlatives to describe this fantastic display of chamber music.

The final helter-skelter semiquaver dash which brought the Dvorak to a triumphant close, was one of superb unity, intuitive togetherness and natural flair, qualities that have seen them voted into the ranks of the top 20 best-ever quartets.

It’s an accolade this exciting ensemble more than deserve.

