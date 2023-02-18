James McPake praises attitude of ‘spot-on’ Nikolay Todorov after Dunfermline supersub nets equaliser against ‘best side we’ve played’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake hailed the attitude of targetman Nikolay Todorov after another important goal from the bench.

The Bulgarian came on in the second half to score the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Airdrie, a week after he came on to score the winner in the sensational comeback against the Diamonds the week before.

Todorov is now on nine goals for the season but hasn’t started a League One match since the victory over Peterhead in November.

His only start since came in the 5-1 victory over Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy the following month.

“He’s now made 31 appearances under me and his attitude is spot on – whether he’s playing or not playing,” said McPake.

No divine right

“He scores important goals and he’ll be back in the team at some points in the season, other points he’ll be on the bench.

“But you can say that about everybody, nobody has a divine right to play.”

The Pars boss was largely pleased with how his side played against a tough opponent and swerved putting any blame on his captain Kyle Benedictus after he missed a late penalty to win it.

“They’re a good side,” added McPake. “We knew that from last week – they’re, in my opinion, the best team we’ve played.

“They’re a good team, no two ways about it.

“We played some nice stuff ourselves and it was maybe not finding that final pass – whether it was getting it out to Kane [Ritchie-Hosler], particularly in the second half we had a few chances to get it out to him but it was just misplaced.

“I can accept that. What I can’t accept is people not working hard.

“You saw that today, they gave everything for the club today – and for the fans.

“They’ll be disappointed they’ll only be going home with a point but the players today they gave absolutely everything. It’s honest errors and honest mistakes, we’ll accept that.”

Referee complaints

Both McPake and his Diamonds counterpart Rhys McCabe were unhappy with the performance of referee Ross Hardie.

Hardie was unapproachable, according to both managers, and was all too happy to dish out cards in a largely tame affair.

“Scotland is such a goldfish bowl in football,” said McPake.

“We try to build a relationship with them but there seems to be a resistance from certain referees to even speak to you.”

Airdrie player-manager McCabe questioned the decision to award the Pars a penalty and send off his goalkeeper Josh Rae.

“I’m sick of biting my tongue,” he said.

“There’s a reason these referees are getting relegated to the Lowland League every single week.

“I’m not just saying that from an Airdrie standpoint, decisions and consistency throughout the game for both sides is appalling.”