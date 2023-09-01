Snow Patrol duo quit as band recall Dundee early days and near-death experience in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow Patrol duo quit as band recall Dundee early days and near-death experience in Perth

The group say drummer Jonny Quinn 'saved lives of band members' in Perth.

By Andrew Robson
The band was originally formed at Dundee University. Image: unknown
Snow Patrol were formed at Dundee University in 1994. Image: Martin Bone/Shutterstock (12456865y)

Snow Patrol recalled their Dundee early days and a near-death experience in Perth as two band members quit.

Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul Wilson are leaving the group, formed at the University of Dundee in 1994.

Both men were thanked by frontman Gary Lightbody in heartfelt social media posts on Friday.

Drummer Jonny Quinn left Snow Patrol on Friday.
Drummer Jonny Quinn left the band on Friday. Image: Snow Patrol Instagram

Addressing Quinn’s departure, the 47-year-old Northern Irishman talked about their Tayside tales, including the time the rockers almost careered off a bridge.

He said: “Early on it was clear he was more than a drummer and he has taken on the role of manager for us many times during the last quarter century.

“From driving his car with all our gear in it to our first gig forays outside of Dundee where it all started for us.

“Including saving all our lives with some quick thinking and great driving when we nearly span out of control off an icy bridge in Perth.”

Bassist Paul Wilson was one of two members to leave Snow Patrol on Friday
Bassist Paul Wilson also left the band on Friday. Image Snow Patrol Instagram

The split comes just weeks after the group celebrated the 20th anniversary of their hit record Final Straw, which included UK No1 single Run.

Remaining members Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid will continue as a trio and the band are expected to release a new album next year.

Snow Patrol connection to Dundee

Snow Patrol, like many up-and-coming acts at the time, once played in Dundee’s old Westport Bar.

The began life in Dundee when Lightbody linked up with Michael Morrison and Mark McClelland while attending the University of Dundee.

During the singer-songwriter’s time in Tayside he also met their future keyboardist Tom Simpson, who is from Monifieth and quit the band in 2013.

Gary Lightbody in Dundee to receive his honorary degree in 2018.

Speaking five years later on a visit to the City of Discovery, Lightbody said: “I love Dundee, Dundee gave us a lot.

“We formed here – the first day of Freshers’ Week 1994.

“We had our first gig here, we played the student union.

“Dundee’s looking great. It’s amazing the buildings that have sprouted up and the change in the place, but there is still enough to keep the memories flooding in.”

Conversation