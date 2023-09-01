Snow Patrol duo quit as band recall Dundee early days and near-death experience in Perth

Snow Patrol recalled their Dundee early days and a near-death experience in Perth as two band members quit.

Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul Wilson are leaving the group, formed at the University of Dundee in 1994.

Both men were thanked by frontman Gary Lightbody in heartfelt social media posts on Friday.

Addressing Quinn’s departure, the 47-year-old Northern Irishman talked about their Tayside tales, including the time the rockers almost careered off a bridge.

He said: “Early on it was clear he was more than a drummer and he has taken on the role of manager for us many times during the last quarter century.

“From driving his car with all our gear in it to our first gig forays outside of Dundee where it all started for us.

“Including saving all our lives with some quick thinking and great driving when we nearly span out of control off an icy bridge in Perth.”

The split comes just weeks after the group celebrated the 20th anniversary of their hit record Final Straw, which included UK No1 single Run.

Remaining members Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid will continue as a trio and the band are expected to release a new album next year.

Snow Patrol connection to Dundee

Snow Patrol, like many up-and-coming acts at the time, once played in Dundee’s old Westport Bar.

The began life in Dundee when Lightbody linked up with Michael Morrison and Mark McClelland while attending the University of Dundee.

During the singer-songwriter’s time in Tayside he also met their future keyboardist Tom Simpson, who is from Monifieth and quit the band in 2013.

Speaking five years later on a visit to the City of Discovery, Lightbody said: “I love Dundee, Dundee gave us a lot.

“We formed here – the first day of Freshers’ Week 1994.

“We had our first gig here, we played the student union.

“Dundee’s looking great. It’s amazing the buildings that have sprouted up and the change in the place, but there is still enough to keep the memories flooding in.”