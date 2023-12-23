Dundee United stars launch fundraiser for family of assistant manager Lee Sharp after partner’s death

Dundee United players have launched a fundraiser to help the family of assistant manager Lee Sharp, whose partner died earlier this week.

The club confirmed on Wednesday (December 20) that Lee’s “beloved” partner, Angela had died after a period of illness.

The couple have three children.

In a statement released earlier this week, Dundee United said they would support Lee and his family during the difficult period.

The squad are now aiming to raise £1,500 for the Sharp family by allowing fans the chance to win match-worn and signed tops.

Match-worn shirts being raffled

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, striker Tony Watt said: “As you guys would have seen this week our assistant manager lost his wife at 45 years old.

“The team are having a fundraiser to help towards costs. A £2.50 donation will give you a chance to win 1/4 tops.”

Watt added: We will be doing all we can in the near future to help and hopefully this gives people a chance to win something match worn from some of the players.

“Understandably it’s Christmas and not everyone can donate.

“I’ll throw a pair of boots for anyone who retweets the original (post).”

People can donate via a JustGiving page set up by the players.

Tributes pour in

Sharp, 48, joined Dundee United in March of this year as assistant manager.

He was brought to the club by manager Jim Goodwin.

The pair had previously had spells together at Alloa Athletic, St Mirren and most recently Aberdeen.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack was among those to express his sympathy to the Sharp family following the news of Angela’s passing.

Writing on X, he said: “On behalf of everyone at Aberdeen FC our hearts go out to former assistant manager Lee Sharp after hearing the news that his partner Angela had passed away.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sharpey and their three children at this terribly sad time.”