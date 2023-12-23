Dundee United stars launch fundraiser for family of assistant manager Lee Sharp after partner’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee United stars launch fundraiser for family of assistant manager Lee Sharp after partner’s death

The club confirmed earlier this week that Lee’s “beloved” partner Angela had died after a period of illness.

By Laura Devlin
The players are raising money for the Sharp family. Image: Dundee United.
The players are raising money for the Sharp family. Image: Dundee United.

Dundee United players have launched a fundraiser to help the family of assistant manager Lee Sharp, whose partner died earlier this week.

The club confirmed on Wednesday (December 20) that Lee’s “beloved” partner, Angela had died after a period of illness.

The couple have three children.

In a statement released earlier this week, Dundee United said they would support Lee and his family during the difficult period.

The squad are now aiming to raise £1,500 for the Sharp family by allowing fans the chance to win match-worn and signed tops.

Match-worn shirts being raffled

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, striker Tony Watt said: “As you guys would have seen this week our assistant manager lost his wife at 45 years old.

“The team are having a fundraiser to help towards costs. A £2.50 donation will give you a chance to win 1/4 tops.”

Watt added: We will be doing all we can in the near future to help and hopefully this gives people a chance to win something match worn from some of the players.

“Understandably it’s Christmas and not everyone can donate.

“I’ll throw a pair of boots for anyone who retweets the original (post).”

People can donate via a JustGiving page set up by the players.

Tributes pour in

Sharp, 48, joined Dundee United in March of this year as assistant manager.

He was brought to the club by manager Jim Goodwin.

The pair had previously had spells together at Alloa Athletic, St Mirren and most recently Aberdeen.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack was among those to express his sympathy to the Sharp family following the news of Angela’s passing.

Lee sharp partner death
Lee Sharp with Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Writing on X, he said: “On behalf of everyone at Aberdeen FC our hearts go out to former assistant manager Lee Sharp after hearing the news that his partner Angela had passed away.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sharpey and their three children at this terribly sad time.”

More from Dundee

The Olympia Swimming Pool. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Café at Dundee Olympia set to open in the new year
Commuters travelling from Dundee are facing disruption. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt during festive period
Emergency services on Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee.
Dundee road closed as firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building
The cannabis farm was being operated in 42 Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry mansion cannabis farmers face deportation to Albania
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Terrorist threats Dundee University Picture shows; Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 22/12/2023
Bomb threat student behind Dundee University terror campaign will be deported
Several pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day. Image: PA
Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?
The allegations relate to two staff at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Dundee care home bosses on trial for 'ill-treating or neglecting' residents during Covid pandemic
Yellow weather warning for wind across Tayside.
Let it blow: Christmas wind warning for Tayside
Turkeys have been available through the scheme in past years. Image: Shutterstock/K2 PhotoStudio
How to get free food in Dundee on Christmas Eve
Dundee's City Square Christmas events come to an end on Saturday. Image: Alan Richardson
Full details of final Dundee Christmas event as Santa visits City Square this weekend

Conversation