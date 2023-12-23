Police probe after man hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries following Glenrothes disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police probe after man hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries following Glenrothes disturbance

A 41-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

By Laura Devlin
Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Police have launched an investigation after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a disturbance in Glenrothes.

Officers were called to the South Street area of the Fife town shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

A 41-year-old male was subsequently taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy following the incident.

His injuries have been described as “serious but non-life threatening”.

Police seen carrying out search

Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate in Glenrothes on Saturday morning, which is understood to be related to Thursday’s disturbance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance in the South Street area of Glenrothes around 6.50pm on Thursday, December 21.

“A 41-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Fife

Postie the Leven Scottie is back in time for Christmas
Here comes Santa Paws - Leven Scottie By The Sea back in post for…
Beth Harvie, left, and Eilidh Kennedy Houston are involved in the Cupar community.
Ask a local: Our five favourite things about Cupar
Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt during festive period
First Endeavour LLP affordable housing site in Kirkcaldy.
Fife builders 'mistakenly' told they had been sacked days before Christmas
Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Which pharmacies are open in Fife on Christmas Day?
Val McDermid enjoys a tour of Silverburn Park flax mill, courtesy of project chairman Dougie Saunders.
Public to be offered 'hard hat tours' of £10m Leven visitor attraction project
Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Energy bosses suppressed hydrogen explosion risk report ahead of Fife trial
2
Jordan Mackenzie has been left with injuries on his arm.
Fife dad left with life-changing injuries after being buried by concrete on building site
A977 at Forestmill.
Man, 57, dies after three-car crash between Kinross and Kincardine
Cowdenbeath High Street.
Woman, 35, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath