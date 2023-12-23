Police probe after man hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries following Glenrothes disturbance

Police have launched an investigation after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a disturbance in Glenrothes.

Officers were called to the South Street area of the Fife town shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

A 41-year-old male was subsequently taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy following the incident.

His injuries have been described as “serious but non-life threatening”.

Police seen carrying out search

Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate in Glenrothes on Saturday morning, which is understood to be related to Thursday’s disturbance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance in the South Street area of Glenrothes around 6.50pm on Thursday, December 21.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”