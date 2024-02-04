Exploring mysterious earth house hidden in a field near Coupar Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exploring mysterious earth house hidden in a field near Coupar Angus

Gayle explores the mysterious and enigmatic Pitcur earth house near Coupar Angus.

By Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie at the entrance to Pitcur earth house near Coupar Angus.
Gayle at the entrance to Pitcur earth house.

I’m trudging along the edge of a stubble field in a mission to find Pitcur earth house.

It’s a curious, little-known underground structure – also known as a “souterrain” – that was discovered in 1878 by a farmer.

The site is around three miles south-east of Coupar Angus, close to Leys farm, and marked on maps.

But, unlike the better-known earth houses at Tealing, Carlungie and Ardestie in Angus, which are maintained by Historic Environment Scotland and easy to locate and access, finding and entering Pitcur is a bit of an adventure.

Ardestie earth house in Angus. Image: Shutterstock.

For anyone not in the know (admittedly, I wasn’t sure either), I should address the question: “What, indeed, is an earth house?”

Hideout or storage place?

Numerous theories have been suggested, including that they were secret underground hiding places in which folk could seek refuge during raids.

It’s also been proposed that these stone-lined underground passageways, typically dating to the Iron Age, were simply used as cool storage areas for grain and produce.

Most are thought to have been destroyed, or at least filled in, around the late AD 100s – coinciding with the Roman withdrawal from Britain.

Gayle prepares to go deeper underground.

It doesn’t take long to park (safely) in a layby on the A923 and stroll along a field fence to reach Pitcur earth house.

I’m lucky that the sat nav app on my phone more or less brings me right to it.

It’s a bit of a crash and stumble through undergrowth but I’m in no doubt I’ve found it when I spot an overgrown fenced-off area.

The entrance to Pitcur earth house. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Scaling a makeshift wooden gate into a grassy enclosure, I climb down a slope into an open-roofed passage.

When I turn the corner, I spy the entrance to a stone-roofed chamber. There’s a sturdy wooden post at the doorway, possibly helping to keep the structure from collapsing, and a huge stone lying on the ground. Perhaps this was the old stone “door” used to block the entrance?

Dark, dank and dingy inside

As I prepare to head in for a nosey, I feel a surge of excitement; it’s as though I’m about to enter Narnia itself.

It’s just as well I’ve brought a torch because it’s dark, dank and dingy inside.

It’s an incredibly long passageway covered with huge stone slabs – perhaps this should be a warning to any would-be explorers with claustrophobia – but it’s high enough to stand upright inside.

Spot the hearth, or fireplace, on the left? Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Once I’ve made it to the end of the “tunnel”, which appears to be blocked by earth, I stand for a while, trying to imagine what went on here through the ages.

What was the earth house’s purpose?

We’ll likely never know what this earth house was used for, but theories – including that it was a food storage site, a cattle shelter, or a hideout for local tribes or clans during raids – abound.

Another theory suggests that the construction was used by shamans or religious groups to conduct rituals.

A view from inside the earth house.

Fascinatingly, it’s also been suggested that there might be a yet-to-be-discovered timber roundhouse associated with Pitcur.

Certainly, it’s an enigmatic structure – and one that just keeps on giving.

As I head back towards the entrance and my eyes adjust, I spot what looks like a stone hearth, or fireplace.

I can just imagine folk warming their hands here, or perhaps cooking a wild boar…

Cup-marked stones

Heading out into the light, I linger at the doorway and notice a faint cup-marked stone covered in moss.

I’d read that there was another cup and ring-marked stone at ground level, and after a bit of scrubbing around in the undergrowth, I find it and whoop with joy.

A cup-marked stone near the entrance to the earth house. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It must have been an exciting day for tenant farmer John Granger back in 1878.

When his plough hit a huge stone, he likely scratched his head and then got out to investigate.

When he moved the stone, it revealed the mysterious underground warren of tunnels.

While Granger excavated the earth house himself, his son said the only objects found by members of his family were a small red clay bowl of Samian ware in pieces, and a Roman coin.

Further investigations threw up a bronze pin and a selection of stones and beads, but sadly, all these relics have been lost.

A cup-and-ring marked stone lying at ground level, above the earth house. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There are supposedly at least seven impressive “petroglyphs” or rock carvings, within Pitcur souterrain – four complex cup-and-ring designs and three basic cup-marked stones – but I only spotted two.

As well as the stone-roofed subterranean “cave”, there are another two curving passageways, although these are more or less ruined and roofless.

Inhabited by merry elfins?

The site was allegedly known locally as The Cave in earlier centuries, with an associated folk legend about a community of “merry elfins” who lived inside it.

I don’t spot any such creatures, but I’m more than mesmerised by this truly magical place.

Gayle at the entrance the earth house.

It’s a short walk uphill to reach another fascinating local historic feature – ruined Pitcur Castle.

I’ll reveal all about my slightly precarious exploration of this roofless late 15th Century tower house in another column!

  • Pitcur souterrain lies in a field just off the busy A923, about three miles southwest of Coupar Angus. Be sure not to march through any crops!
  • The word ‘souterrain’ comes from the French, ‘sous terrain’, which means ‘underground’.

